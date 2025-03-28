These 4.5-star Sennheiser headphones are down to a bargain price

Upgrade your headphones and enjoy immersive ANC on the go, without spending a fortune, thanks to this deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones.

Take 19% off and get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones in Black and Copper for just £199.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Upgrade to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones and take 19% off their RRP Enjoy strong ANC, up to 60-hours of battery life and sound with a high level of clarity and detail for under £200, thanks to this deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones. Amazon

Was £248.31

Now £199.99 View Deal

Hailed by AV Editor Kob Monney as “an excellent pair of wireless headphones that deliver a balanced, neutral presentation, long battery life and very good noise cancellation”, the Sennheiser Momentum 4s are a brilliant all-rounder.

With earcups made of synthetic leather that are designed to support long-periods of wear, the Momentum 4 headphones are the ideal companion for long journeys. Plus, its comfortable design is paired with a mammoth 60-hour battery life too.

Perhaps even more notably, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are fitted with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) to keep you immersed in your audio, without being disturbed by outside sounds.

In fact, Kob found that the headphones remained “strong when dealing with crowd noise, hushing voices, and handling traffic on a busy day in central London, impressing in a variety of environments.”

Otherwise, Kob concluded the Momentum 4 headphones’ audio quality was poised and precise as they “furnish music with high levels of clarity and detail, adopting a tone towards the warm side of neutrality and expansive soundstage”.

While we did find bass performance was more measured rather than punchy, there is Bass Boost via the Smart Control app which helps “add a little more punch and presence”. Speaking of the app, users can personalise sound accordingly based on their own listening preferences too.

Overall, Kob awarded the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, praising their all-round performance as “excellent.”

If you need a pair of reliable wireless headphones that offer excellent audio quality, up to 60-hours of battery life and strong ANC, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better set than the Sennheiser Momentum 4, especially as they’re under £200.