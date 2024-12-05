The self-emptying Roomba Vacuum 2 Essential remains at Black Friday lows

If you decided to enjoy the season of thanks and the blessings you already have, rather than splurging on sales for stuff you don’t need, we salute you.

However, you sure did miss some excellent savings on things that can improve your home life, such as this self-emptying Roomba Essential vacuum cleaner which remains at its Black Friday price.

Amazon US is still selling the iRobot Roomba Essential vacuum for $170 off. You can grab this handy home helper for just $229.99, rather than the $399.99 RRP. That’s 43% off in total.

Self-emptying Roomba Essential is $170 off If you’re not down with Dyson and would prefer iRobot to do it for you without the manual labour, there’s a great deal still available on the Roomba Essential Robot vacuum cleaner with a neat auto-emptying dock. Amazon US

RRP: $399.99

Now $229.99 View Deal

Prime members can get two-day delivery at no extra cost on this limited time deal that goes by the model name Q052.

It’ll pick up after you and won’t even make you empty it, at least for a while anyway. You’ll be able to stash 60 days of dirt before emptying the companion dock.

This model offers three stages of cleaning with strong suction, a V-shaped brush, and an Edge-Sweeping brush. There’s also best-in-class navigation. Sensors will stop it falling down the stairs and it’ll clean in neat rows. You can also schedule cleaning via your phone or Alexa voice controls. The app also intelligently uses geofencing to “clean when I leave home”, meaning the Roomba won’t get under your feet.

The app also be able to summon a clean map, which details where in the room the robot vacuum has covered. There’s 120-minutes of battery life per charge, so you’ll get a couple of hours to have those floors sparkling before the Roomba returns to the dock.