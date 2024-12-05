Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The self-emptying Roomba Vacuum 2 Essential remains at Black Friday lows

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you decided to enjoy the season of thanks and the blessings you already have, rather than splurging on sales for stuff you don’t need, we salute you.

However, you sure did miss some excellent savings on things that can improve your home life, such as this self-emptying Roomba Essential vacuum cleaner which remains at its Black Friday price.

Amazon US is still selling the iRobot Roomba Essential vacuum for $170 off. You can grab this handy home helper for just $229.99, rather than the $399.99 RRP. That’s 43% off in total.

Self-emptying Roomba Essential is $170 off

Self-emptying Roomba Essential is $170 off

If you’re not down with Dyson and would prefer iRobot to do it for you without the manual labour, there’s a great deal still available on the Roomba Essential Robot vacuum cleaner with a neat auto-emptying dock.

  • Amazon US
  • RRP: $399.99
  • Now $229.99
View Deal

Prime members can get two-day delivery at no extra cost on this limited time deal that goes by the model name Q052.

It’ll pick up after you and won’t even make you empty it, at least for a while anyway. You’ll be able to stash 60 days of dirt before emptying the companion dock.

This model offers three stages of cleaning with strong suction, a V-shaped brush, and an Edge-Sweeping brush. There’s also best-in-class navigation. Sensors will stop it falling down the stairs and it’ll clean in neat rows. You can also schedule cleaning via your phone or Alexa voice controls. The app also intelligently uses geofencing to “clean when I leave home”, meaning the Roomba won’t get under your feet.

The app also be able to summon a clean map, which details where in the room the robot vacuum has covered. There’s 120-minutes of battery life per charge, so you’ll get a couple of hours to have those floors sparkling before the Roomba returns to the dock.

You might like…

Peace of mind costs less with this Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker deal

Peace of mind costs less with this Tile Mate (2024) Bluetooth tracker deal

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
LG’s next OLED TV could be particularly great for gamers

LG’s next OLED TV could be particularly great for gamers

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Grab a cheap PS5 DualSense controller while you can

Grab a cheap PS5 DualSense controller while you can

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
This Huawei Watch GT 5 deal includes a free pair of wireless earbuds

This Huawei Watch GT 5 deal includes a free pair of wireless earbuds

Hannah Davies 11 hours ago
O2’s Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is still running with a massive 150GB data included

O2’s Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is still running with a massive 150GB data included

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
EE’s iPhone 16 Pro deal is out of this world

EE’s iPhone 16 Pro deal is out of this world

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access