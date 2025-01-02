Seeking a Sonos Beam 2 soundbar? This is great time to buy

The Sonos Beam 2 is one of our favourite compact soundbars and right now there’s a great new year saving on upgrading your TV’s audio.

Amazon UK is selling the Sonos Beam 2 for £307.17, which is 42% saving on the £449 asking price. As far as we can make out, that’s akin to the lowest price on Amazon for this most triumphant sound bar.

You can get fast shipping at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member, meaning you can have this epic upgrade by the weekend.

This, in our opinion, is an awesome deal on a brilliant sound bar that includes support for Dolby Atmos sound (albeit virtually). If you own the Gen 1 Beam if might be worth upgrading for this reason alone.

Is the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) worth buying?

A powerful update that brings modern movie sounds to the smaller soundbar Pros Clean and balanced sound

Upgradeable

Excellent size

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support Cons HDMI eARC input only

Limited DTS support

Our reviewer gave the Sonos Beam 2 a 4.5 star review from a possible five, praising the clean and balanced sound, ability to upgrade with Sonos multi-room speakers and rear speakers, the compact size and Amazon Alexa support. However, since our review, Google assistant is no longer supported.

David Ludlow concluded: “With all of Sonos’ multi-room prowess piled on top, this is a soundbar that can deliver a great music experience, fitting in with your existing system, not replacing it. For my living room, I want the Sonos Arc, but for other rooms, the Beam brings the fun at a lower price.

“If you think of the Sonos Arc as the true home cinema product, built for bigger TVs and for delivering Atmos effects in a more enveloping and engaging way, the Beam is the soundbar for smaller TVs and rooms.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review