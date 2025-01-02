Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Seeking a Sonos Beam 2 soundbar? This is great time to buy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sonos Beam 2 is one of our favourite compact soundbars and right now there’s a great new year saving on upgrading your TV’s audio.

Amazon UK is selling the Sonos Beam 2 for £307.17, which is 42% saving on the £449 asking price. As far as we can make out, that’s akin to the lowest price on Amazon for this most triumphant sound bar.

You can get fast shipping at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member, meaning you can have this epic upgrade by the weekend.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) drops to £307

Amazon has dropped the Sonos Beam 2 down to a few pence over £307. That’s a 32% saving over the £449 asking price.

  • Amazon
  • Save 32%
  • £307.16
View Deal

This, in our opinion, is an awesome deal on a brilliant sound bar that includes support for Dolby Atmos sound (albeit virtually). If you own the Gen 1 Beam if might be worth upgrading for this reason alone.

Is the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) worth buying?

Sonos Beam (2nd Gen) hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A powerful update that brings modern movie sounds to the smaller soundbar

Pros

  • Clean and balanced sound
  • Upgradeable
  • Excellent size
  • Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support

Cons

  • HDMI eARC input only
  • Limited DTS support

Our reviewer gave the Sonos Beam 2 a 4.5 star review from a possible five, praising the clean and balanced sound, ability to upgrade with Sonos multi-room speakers and rear speakers, the compact size and Amazon Alexa support. However, since our review, Google assistant is no longer supported.

David Ludlow concluded: “With all of Sonos’ multi-room prowess piled on top, this is a soundbar that can deliver a great music experience, fitting in with your existing system, not replacing it. For my living room, I want the Sonos Arc, but for other rooms, the Beam brings the fun at a lower price.

“If you think of the Sonos Arc as the true home cinema product, built for bigger TVs and for delivering Atmos effects in a more enveloping and engaging way, the Beam is the soundbar for smaller TVs and rooms.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

