Seeing the Galaxy S22 Ultra at this price made us do a double-take

If you’re in the market for a high-end smartphone, look no further than this shockingly good Galaxy S22 Ultra deal.

The 2022 Samsung flagship has plummeted to just £429-£499 when you shop refurbished models through Giffgaff. Right now, you can pick up the phone in Black or Burgundy for £499 in its ‘like new’ condition or even less if you choose one in ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’ condition.

Bag the Galaxy S22 Ultra for £499 (or even less) The Galaxy S22 Ultra would have cost you £1149 just two years ago. However, shop today and you could bag the 2022 flagship for anywhere between £429 and £499 refurbished through Giffgaff. That’s £650+ off the original price of the smartphone. Giffgaff

Was £1149

£499 View Deal

This phone cost £1149 at launch, meaning you’ll save more than half with this show-stopping deal. That’s £650+ back in your pocket right in time for Christmas.

If you’re not already a Giffgaff user, you’ll need to pick up one of the network’s SIM plans while you’re at it. Though with prices starting at £10 a month for 60GB of O2-powered data, it’s safe to say you’re still bagging a great deal.

If you’re hesitant about shopping refurbished, know that all of these phones come with a 24-month warranty and are guaranteed to have 80% battery health or better. Every phone also undergoes a 30-point health check to ensure it’s up to par.

With all of this reassurance, there’s really no reason not to go the sustainable route and make your next upgrade a refurbished model.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra worth buying?

More than a Note rebrand Pros Stunning display with fantastic detail and brightness

Versatile camera system with impressive zoom

Good low-light camera performance

Fast charging

Promise of many years of updates Cons Battery life should be better

Design a step backward

You need to buy the fast charger separately

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s 2022 flagship smartphone.

The S22 Ultra earned a glowing 4.5-star review from Trusted Reviews, with editor Max Parker praising the phone’s stunningly bright and detailed display, versatile camera system with impressive zoom and good low-light performance, and fast charging.

The phone comes with Samsung’s S Pen stylus included, making it the perfect phone for quick notes and sketches on the go.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking to save even more, why not opt for 2021’s Galaxy S21 Ultra model at £379 in ‘like new’ condition. You can even opt for the ‘good’ condition and get this model for as cheap as £249 right now.