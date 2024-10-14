Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Seeing the Galaxy S22 Ultra at this price made us do a double-take

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for a high-end smartphone, look no further than this shockingly good Galaxy S22 Ultra deal. 

The 2022 Samsung flagship has plummeted to just £429-£499 when you shop refurbished models through Giffgaff. Right now, you can pick up the phone in Black or Burgundy for £499 in its ‘like new’ condition or even less if you choose one in ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’ condition. 

The Galaxy S22 Ultra would have cost you £1149 just two years ago. However, shop today and you could bag the 2022 flagship for anywhere between £429 and £499 refurbished through Giffgaff. That’s £650+ off the original price of the smartphone.

This phone cost £1149 at launch, meaning you’ll save more than half with this show-stopping deal. That’s £650+ back in your pocket right in time for Christmas. 

If you’re not already a Giffgaff user, you’ll need to pick up one of the network’s SIM plans while you’re at it. Though with prices starting at £10 a month for 60GB of O2-powered data, it’s safe to say you’re still bagging a great deal. 

If you’re hesitant about shopping refurbished, know that all of these phones come with a 24-month warranty and are guaranteed to have 80% battery health or better. Every phone also undergoes a 30-point health check to ensure it’s up to par. 

With all of this reassurance, there’s really no reason not to go the sustainable route and make your next upgrade a refurbished model. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra worth buying? 

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s 2022 flagship smartphone. 

The S22 Ultra earned a glowing 4.5-star review from Trusted Reviews, with editor Max Parker praising the phone’s stunningly bright and detailed display, versatile camera system with impressive zoom and good low-light performance, and fast charging. 

The phone comes with Samsung’s S Pen stylus included, making it the perfect phone for quick notes and sketches on the go. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking to save even more, why not opt for 2021’s Galaxy S21 Ultra model at £379 in ‘like new’ condition. You can even opt for the ‘good’ condition and get this model for as cheap as £249 right now. 

