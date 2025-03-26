:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Secure yourself a new phone for under £100 during Amazon’s spring sale

You might assume that a new phone costs an arm and a leg, but that’s not true in 2025 with a slew of impressive, yet affordable, smartphones. And, when combined with Amazon’s spring sale extravaganza running now through Monday, entry-level smartphones are cheaper than ever. 

Take the Xiaomi Redmi 14C; the 4G-connected smartphone has dropped to just £99 at Amazon, a healthy £60 discount on its £159 RRP that makes an already affordable phone all the more tempting – especially when combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

Moreover, the Redmi 14C offer is available across all three colour options, meaning you can pick up the phone in either Sage Green, Midnight Black or the rather eye-catching Starry Blue finish, depending on your tastes. 

Aside from a stylish design with a glass rear panel that measures 8.2mm thick, the Redmi 14C offers a reasonably large 6.88-inch LCD display with a ‘dot drop’-style camera cutout at the top. 

While the use of LCD display tech may not excite some, it has been outfitted with eye-protecting features like constant DC dimming and blue light filtering to make it easier on your eyes. Besides, the 120Hz refresh rate should mean it feels smoother than an iPhone 16 in everyday use. 

There’s also a 50MP rear-facing camera with a surprisingly wide f/1.8 aperture that should benefit both portrait photography and low-light snaps, along with a 13MP front camera with a soft-light ring to illuminate your selfies in dark environments. 

It should also last all day without much worry, packing in a 5160mAh battery that’s slightly larger than that of the top-end Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. That’s especially true when combined with the Helio G81-Ultra processor; while not the most powerful around, it should provide excellent power efficiency as a result. 

If you are tempted – and why wouldn’t you be at just £99 – you’ll be glad to know that, unlike some previous Amazon sales, the spring sale event isn’t exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers. 

However, that also means that deals are disappearing quickly. So, even though the Amazon sale continues until Monday 31 March, we’d recommend investing sooner rather than later if the Xiaomi 14C tempts you.

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

