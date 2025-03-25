:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This secret Pixel 9 deal is flying under the Amazon sale radar

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event is in full swing, offering tempting deals on a huge swathe of products on the online storefront. That includes a rather tempting deal on the flagship Pixel 9 that essentially renders the budget-friendly Pixel 9a all but pointless – but it’s a bit of a secret.

You see, despite Amazon offering the Google Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage for just £627.96, it’s not explicitly marked as an Amazon Deal Days offer, meaning that many people are missing out on this phenomenal deal. Don’t be fooled, however; with £171 off its £799 RRP, it’s a phenomenal offer that provides exceptional value for money. 

What’s more, unlike some previous Amazon sales that have been exclusively available for paid Amazon Prime subscribers, the Spring Deal Days sale is open to all. 

At this price, it’s encroaching on the Pixel 9a territory – and the Pixel 9a isn’t even officially on sale yet, with the mid-ranger set to be available sometime in April. The mid-range alternative to the flagship Pixel 9 looks tempting, but it’s not better than the phone it’s based on.  

The regular Pixel 9 has a better camera setup, a more premium glass and aluminium design, better Google AI smarts and improved durability when compared to the Pixel 9a – and at its discounted price, it’s only £128 more than its mid-range sibling. With so much more on offer, it’s certainly worth the upgrade. 

There are also elements like Google’s impressive commitment to seven years of software updates for the Pixel 9 to consider, meaning you’ll still be receiving security updates and Pixel feature drops until 2031. That’s not bad for a phone that you can pick up for just over £600.  

If you are tempted, though, you might want to hurry. While the sale might run for just under a week, ending at 23:59 on Monday, 31 March 2025, there’s no guarantee that the Pixel 9 deal will stick around for that long – especially at this price.

