Save up to £250 on the Surface Pro 7 this Prime Day

Microsoft’s excellent Surface Pro 7 convertible tablet is the subject of a tempting Prime Day discount.

Although you can buy five variations of Surface Pro 7 from Amazon, only two are subject to Prime Day discounts, and they’re unsurprisingly the two entry-level products.

First up, is the Intel Core i3 model. It comes with the aforementioned i3 processor backed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and normally will set you back £799. For Prime Day, however, you’ll pay 25% or £200 less, and it’s yours for just £599.

Deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) for just £599

But if you can afford an extra £50, it’s well worth making the upgrade to the next model up. It gets a faster Intel Core i5 processor and doubles the RAM to 8GB – which is quite significant given it runs Windows 10, where 8GB makes things a lot more pleasurable to use. It has the same 128GB of internal storage, but you can expand that via microSD card should it be insufficient.

It’s currently available for £649 – a £250 saving on its RRP of £899.

Deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) for just £649

Before you pull the trigger and buy, though, it’s worth noting that you should set aside a little money for a Type Cover. It’s technically optional, but in any real sense it shouldn’t be, given it’s required to turn the Surface Pro 7 from a tablet into a bona fide laptop rival. They retail for £99, or £149 for the fancy Signature covers, but can usually be found cheaper if you shop around.

Our editor Alastair Stevenson gave the Surface Pro 7 a solid four-star rating in our review last year, praising it as a “great choice for those looking for a flexible machine that works equally well as an office laptop as it does as a personal tablet.”

While the only real improvement on the Surface Pro 6 is the addition of a USB-C connector and the move to 10th-gen Intel CPUs, it remains an excellent convertible and a steal at this Prime Day price.