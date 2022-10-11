Save over half on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in the Prime Early Access Sale

In need of a new, smarter doorbell? The Ring Video Doorbell Pro has dropped to just £69.99 in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

This doorbell and Plug-In Adapter bundle would usually cost you £159.99, meaning you can save £90 when you shop on Amazon while the sale lasts. That’s a 56% discount for a limited time only.

Save £90 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Plug-In Adapter Save 56% on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Plug-In Adapter when you pick up the 1080p video doorbell in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now and get it for just £69.99 for a limited time only. Amazon

Was £159.99

£69.99 View Deal

This 1080p HD doorbell allows you to keep an eye on your front door from your phone, tablet or PC with Live View on-demand video and audio giving you that extra layer of security over your home.

The doorbell supports motion-activated alerts, meaning you’ll get a notification when anyone presses your doorbell or even triggers the motion sensors, while two-way talk allows you to hear and speak to visitors from your phone, whether you’re at home or out and about.

The doorbell comes with four interchangeable faceplates, allowing you to choose from four chic colours to match your door, while Alexa support means you can launch Live View with just your voice if you have an Amazon Echo.

You’ll also get a Plug-In Adapter in the box, which provides non-stop power for your Video Doorbell Pro.

“The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the best doorbell that Ring sells”, said home technology editor David Ludlow in our review of the doorbell.

“It’s neater and looks better than the Ring Video Doorbell 2, and the permanent power here means that motion detection zones are better. This, in my opinion, makes the Pro worth buying if you have or can get power to your front door. The Video Doorbell 2 makes more sense if you can only go with battery power”.

Save £90 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Plug-In Adapter Save 56% on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Plug-In Adapter when you pick up the 1080p video doorbell in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now and get it for just £69.99 for a limited time only. Amazon

Was £159.99

£69.99 View Deal

If you’re in need of a new doorbell, now is the perfect time to shop.

Head to Amazon today to save over half on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Plug-In Adapter and get it for just £69.99 instead of £159.99 in the Prime Early Access Sale.