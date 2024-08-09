Save over 50% on this seriously powerful Samsung Galaxy Book – but you’ll need to act fast

If you’re in need of a powerful laptop to handle everything from everyday use to content creation, look no further than this ridiculously good Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra deal.

The MacBook Pro rival has dropped to just £1199 on Amazon. That’s a whopping 51% off its £2449 RRP, making this the perfect time to pounce. Shop today and save a huge £1250 on the price of the laptop. That’s money you could spend on a new phone, a Galaxy Tab to pair with your laptop, or just to keep saved away.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is less than half price on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has plummeted to just £1199 on Amazon. Shop while stocks last to save more than 50% on this MacBook Pro rival compared to its usual £2449 RRP. Amazon

Was £2449

£1199 View Deal

You’ll want to move fast, though. There were only 10 of these Galaxy Books left in stock when we last checked and, at this price, they probably won’t be around for long.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra worth buying?

A worthy MacBook Pro rival Pros Powerful enough for content creation

Professional-grade screen

Portable enough for on-the-go work

Comparatively good battery life Cons Expensive

Subpar speakers

Rivals offer better graphics performance

Of all the laptops we’ve tested, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra might just be the best Windows attempt at displacing the MacBook Pro.

With its 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this laptop is powerful enough for even content creation, while the Nvidia 40 Series GPU delivers fantastic graphics performance.

The 16-inch OLED display has a 3K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth appearance with highly accurate colours, while a sleek 1.8kg design makes this one of the most portable 16-inch laptops of its kind.

The battery life is also very good, with one charge providing 6 hours and 30 minutes of day-to-day tasks during our tests, beating out competitors like the Razer Blade 16 and the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED when it comes to endurance.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra review.

Looking for a different deal?

If the Galaxy Book is still a bit out of your budget, we’d recommend checking out this incredible deal on the Asus Zenbook 14 – now down to just £449.10.