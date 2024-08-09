Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save over 50% on this seriously powerful Samsung Galaxy Book – but you’ll need to act fast

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in need of a powerful laptop to handle everything from everyday use to content creation, look no further than this ridiculously good Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra deal.

The MacBook Pro rival has dropped to just £1199 on Amazon. That’s a whopping 51% off its £2449 RRP, making this the perfect time to pounce. Shop today and save a huge £1250 on the price of the laptop. That’s money you could spend on a new phone, a Galaxy Tab to pair with your laptop, or just to keep saved away. 

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is less than half price on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is less than half price on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has plummeted to just £1199 on Amazon. Shop while stocks last to save more than 50% on this MacBook Pro rival compared to its usual £2449 RRP. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £2449
  • £1199
View Deal

You’ll want to move fast, though. There were only 10 of these Galaxy Books left in stock when we last checked and, at this price, they probably won’t be around for long. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra worth buying? 

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra on a desk with Trusted Reviews branding.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A worthy MacBook Pro rival

Pros

  • Powerful enough for content creation
  • Professional-grade screen
  • Portable enough for on-the-go work
  • Comparatively good battery life

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Subpar speakers
  • Rivals offer better graphics performance

Of all the laptops we’ve tested, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra might just be the best Windows attempt at displacing the MacBook Pro. 

With its 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this laptop is powerful enough for even content creation, while the Nvidia 40 Series GPU delivers fantastic graphics performance. 

The 16-inch OLED display has a 3K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth appearance with highly accurate colours, while a sleek 1.8kg design makes this one of the most portable 16-inch laptops of its kind. 

The battery life is also very good, with one charge providing 6 hours and 30 minutes of day-to-day tasks during our tests, beating out competitors like the Razer Blade 16 and the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED when it comes to endurance. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra review

Looking for a different deal? 

If the Galaxy Book is still a bit out of your budget, we’d recommend checking out this incredible deal on the Asus Zenbook 14 – now down to just £449.10

You might like…

Best MacBook Air deals for August 2024

Best MacBook Air deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
The PS VR 2 is finally more affordable

The PS VR 2 is finally more affordable

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
The excellent Playstation Portal is back down to a tempting low price

The excellent Playstation Portal is back down to a tempting low price

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Save £300 off this Steam Deck OLED and Asus Rog Ally rival

Save £300 off this Steam Deck OLED and Asus Rog Ally rival

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals for August 2024

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
Best iPad Mini deals for August 2024

Best iPad Mini deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words