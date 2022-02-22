Save over £50 on the Apple Watch SE with this incredible deal

You can grab Apple’s brilliant wearable while making a £52 saving if you take advantage of this unmissable deal.

Snap up the Apple Watch SE for £217 – that’s £52 off the recommended retail price – thanks to this great Amazon deal, which sees the wearable available to buy at a more tempting price than ever before.

Save over £50 on the Apple Watch SE Apple’s affordable wearable has just become more affordable than ever, with over £50 slashed off the RRP. It’s an excellent all-rounder which should suit the needs of most customers perfectly, whether you’re looking for a smartwatch or a fitness tracker. Make sure to snap it up while stocks last. Amazon

Was £269, now £217 View Deal

The Apple Watch SE was an attempt at a more affordable smartwatch from the brand that is usually synonymous with premium products at premium prices. This product is a real winner, one that keeps the key features from high-performance wearables, such as an IP rating, onboard GPS and a sharp OLED screen, without feeling compromised by the few cutbacks that were made to reach an affordable price.

Featuring the brilliant watchOS software that offers a multitude of well-optimised apps and fits in seamlessly with your other devices (if you’re an Apple user), you’ll also be treated to zippy performance, basic sleep tracking, and immensely encouraging fitness tracking.

The only big downside, which is sadly present on all iterations of the Apple Watch series, is poor battery life. You’ll probably need to charge this watch every 24 hours, as we typically had just 30% of juice left in the tank after a full day’s activities.

Overall, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent wearable that keeps all the best features from Apple’s premium smartwatch series. If you’re an Apple user looking for a smartwatch then we recommend you look no further than this one, and this cut-price deal that sees you save £50 just makes it a no-brainer.