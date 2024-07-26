Save over 40% on this curved OLED Samsung monitor – but you’ll need to act fast

Experience next-level gaming without the premium price tag with this unbelievable deal on Samsung’s curved OLED monitor.

Take a whopping £493.99 off and get the Samsung Odyssey G8 curved 34-inch OLED gaming monitor for just £706 in this lightning deal from Amazon. We’d recommend acting fast as this it’s a lightning deal and we don’t expect it to stick around for very long.

The Samsung Odyssey G8 is a seriously impressive gaming monitor that’s packed with features to enhance your gaming experience.

Its 34-inch OLED screen is not only curved for immersive gameplay but the display itself is enhanced with the Neo Quantum Processor which helps boost colour contrast and provides brighter whites and deeper blacks. There’s also DisplayHDR True Black 400 technology which enhances black and dark colours for perfect depth expression.

Never fear a missed moment again, thanks to the impressively fast 0.1ms response time and experience smooth and stutter-free animations with the monitor’s impressive 175Hz refresh rate.

With Samsung’s advanced game streaming technology, enjoy smooth visuals and responsive gameplay without the need to download extra games. There’s also the integrated Gaming Hub which allows you access your favourite streaming services with ease.

Although undoubtedly optimised for gaming, the Odyssey G8 monitor also doubles as a Smart TV, allowing you to catch up on the latest series in between gaming sessions. Not only that but with Samsung SmartThings integration and Bixby and Alexa compatibility, you can even control your smart home appliances from your monitor with just your voice.

Although we haven’t reviewed this exact monitor, we have reviewed other Samsung Odyssey offerings and have always been impressed. Otherwise, the Samsung Odyssey G8 curved screen boasts a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, based on over 390 customer reviews.

Customers appreciate the colour accuracy, performance and immersive gaming features found in the monitor.

If you’re a marathon gamer and want to step up your experience then we’d seriously recommend this deal on the Samsung Odyssey G8 curved monitor. Remember to act fast as this lightning deal isn’t expected to last for long.