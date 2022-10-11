Save over £200 on this Sage Barista coffee machine

The Sage Barista Express has seen a huge £222 slashed off its price in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The bean-to-cup espresso machine would usually set you back £629.95 but, for a limited time only, you can pick one up for just £406.95. That’s a 35% saving on the Sage Barista coffee machine in Amazon’s first Prime Early Access sale.

It’s also the lowest we’ve seen the Sage Barista Express fall on Amazon outside of Prime Day, as you can see in the Keepa graph below.

Save 35% on the Sage Barista Express coffee machine The Sage Barista Express has plummeted from £629.95 to £406.99 in Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. Shop today to save over £200 on the coffee machine. Amazon

Save £222

£406.99 View Deal

The Sage Barista Express is a bean-to-cup espresso machine with an integrated grinder that allows you to go from beans to espresso in under one minute, making it perfect for waking yourself up in the morning.

The machine features a precision conical burr grinder to deliver the correct amount of freshly ground coffee with any roast, while the low-pressure pre-infusion gradually increases the water pressure at the start to draw out flavours evenly.

There’s also digital temperature control (PID) technology to precisely control the water temperature during extraction.

The machine features a powerful steam wand for manual microfoam milk texturing to enhance the flavour and mouthfeel of the milk, while also making it perfect for latte art.

We haven’t reviewed the Sage Barista Express ourselves, but Sage coffee machines have continuously impressed us, earning 4/5 and above star ratings in our reviews. The Barista Express also has glowing reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.8/5 stars.

Save 35% on the Sage Barista Express coffee machine The Sage Barista Express has plummeted from £629.95 to £406.99 in Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. Shop today to save over £200 on the coffee machine. Amazon

Save £222

£406.99 View Deal

If you’re on the lookout for a new coffee machine, don’t miss out on this fantastic Prime Early Access deal. You will need to be a Prime member to bag this price – you can learn how to sign up to Prime here.

Shop today to save over £200 on the Sage Barista Express and get the bean-to-cup espresso machine for just £406.99 instead of £629.95 before the sale ends.