Save over £100 on the Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 smart cooker

Limited on kitchen space? This Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker cleverly packs 14 cooking functions into one dedicated, space-saving appliance.

The Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 multi-cooker is just £199.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s a massive £110 off its RRP.

The Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 multi-cooker is a true powerhouse of a kitchen appliance. As the name suggests, it boasts a total of 14 cooking functions including Pressure Cook, Air Fry and even Grill. There’s also four combi-steam functions which combine steam with convection heat for fast results that are still perfectly cooked.

Its Pressure Cook mode cooks up to 70% faster while its Air Fry mode creates meals with up to 75% less fat than traditional methods, making this the perfect appliance for making quick yet healthy meals after school or work.

Thanks to its whopping 7.5-litre capacity, the Ninja Foodi Max feeds up to six people with ease and can even create entire meals at once. Simply add the included two-tier rack into the bowl, then layer a main protein with two sides and have all meal components cooked simultaneously.

Alongside the two-tier rack, Ninja also includes silicone tongs and a chef-created recipe guide which is packed with multi-cooker recipes and expert tips on how to get the most from your appliance.

Overall we gave the Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker a four-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “for the money, the Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L […] is hard to beat”.

If you want an all-in-one appliance that allows you to cook anything from a roast dinner to cakes and other baked goods, then the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 multi-cooker is the device for you.

Not only will it allow you to save space in the kitchen but it also results in meals that are made faster and healthier than traditional methods.