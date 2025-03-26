:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Save 1/3 on this stylish Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian portable speaker

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for a new portable speaker in the Amazon spring sale, look no further than the Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian. The Bluetooth speaker has dropped back below $100 for a limited time only. 

Head to Amazon today to bag the Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian for just $99.99. This is the lowest we’ve seen it fall on Amazon and the same price you would have paid on Black Friday 2024. 

The Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian Bluetooth speaker is under $100 right now

Need a new portable speaker? The Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian has seen one third slashed off its price in Amazon’s spring sale. Head there today to bag the stylish Bluetooth speaker for just $99.99 down from $149.95.

  • Amazon
  • Was $149.95
  • Now $99.99
View Deal

The Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian would typically cost you $149.95, meaning you could save $49.96 by shopping today. That’s a third off the price of the stylish speaker for a short time only. 

The Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian is a wireless Bluetooth speaker from Beats. Though Beats is owned by Apple, the speaker is compatible with both iOS and Android phones, offering support for one-touch and automatic pairing across your other devices, as well as Find My and Find My Device if you misplace the speaker. 

The speaker has a durable silicone backing, IP67 water resistance rating and removable lanyard that makes it ideal for taking on days out, while this special edition Kim Kardashian collaboration introduces a variety of stylish neutral colours. 

The speaker supports lossless audio from compatible devices via USB-C and can be paired with a second Beats Pill for louder sound or stereo listening. 

Finally, an up to 24 hour battery life means you don’t have to pause frequently to charge and you can even use the speaker as a portable speaker to charge your phone on the go. 

Looking for a different deal? 

Looking for something even more premium? The Sonos Move 2 Bluetooth speaker has dropped from £449 to £359 in the Amazon spring sale.  

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

