Save on this 5-star rated Wi-Fi extender and bring top speeds to the whole home

You can have the fastest Wi-Fi connection available, but there’s not much point in having those amazing speeds if they don’t reach throughout the home. That’s where Wi-Fi extenders come into play and we have a great deal available for you.

Amazon is selling the TP-Link RE700X WiFi 6 AX3000Mbps WiFi Extender Booster for just £59.99, which is a 25% saving on the £79.99 asking price. This model offers free delivery with Amazon Prime and you’ll have it in the next day or so too.

TP-Link-RE700X Wi-Fi extender is 25% off The five-star rated TP-Link RE700X WiFi 6 AX3000Mbps WiFi Extender Booster is currently £20 off at Amazon Amazon

Was £79.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

This model isn’t the cheapest Wi-Fi extender around so this deal does the honours in bringing it down to a more agreeable price.

Which is a good thing because we absolutely love this model and afforded it a five-star review when it arrived on the scene a couple of years back. He concluded that “if you want excellent performance at a great price, then this is a top choice.”

Our reviewer praised the excellent performance, via both speeds and coverage, as well as the handy Ethernet port which you can use to connect directly to a printer or TV set top box. We loved that it offers dual-band performance from both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands.

This is a Wi-Fi repeater that broadcasts its own network, connects back to your router and then broadcasts the signal throughout the home. So it’s a great way to reach those nooks and crannies in your home.

Our reviewer said it almost doubled the available speeds in the living room, while seriously boosting the performance everywhere else in the house, compared to using the router alone.

“The TP-Link RE700X isn’t the cheapest extender around, but its performance justifies the price: in my tests it delivered exceptional Wi-Fi speeds and coverage,” our reviewer concluded.

“An Ethernet socket adds versatility too, although the bulky design of the extender could be inconvenient. If you’re struggling with patchy home wireless coverage, this is a very easy way to get a big boost.”