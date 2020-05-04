Save nearly £50 on the 4.5-star Libratone Track Air+ wireless earbuds

The Libratone Track Air+ true wireless earbuds are now in Currys PC World’s clearance sale with £49.03 lobbed off their RRP.

Looking for a solid pair of true wireless to keep you company through government mandated walkies, or just a pair of affordable wireless earbuds that offer noise cancellation technology? This incredible deal on the Libratone Tack Air+ is just the ticket then, having been knocked down in price to only £129.97.

Usually retailing at £179, that’s a nearly £50 discount, making this one exceptional deal, especially considering they’re a fairly new pair of true wireless to the market, with Trusted Reviews awarding them a 4.5 out of 5 stars when they were reviewed late last year.

At release, the Libratone Track Air+ were certainly geared at being a somewhat more affordable option to premium true wireless, though still fairly mid-range in terms of their pricing. Packing features like noise cancellation and a long-battery life though, it’s hardly surprising as to why that was the case.

Deemed in our review as one of the most comfortable pairs of true wireless earbuds out there, the Libratone Track Air+ come in a unique design, with the Danish company evoking some truly Scandinavian architecture. Offering a more angular exterior to traditional earbuds, the Track Air+ are lightweight and cased in plastic.

In terms of the Libratone Track Air+’s ‘Smart Noise Cancellation’, the earbuds offer adaptive sound control an so, once triggered to do so, will adapt to the ambient noise around you to bring you the best possible bubble of sound.

Other features of the Libratone Track Air+ include Wear Detect, meaning your earbuds know when they’ve been taken out of your ears, automatically pausing whatever you’re listening to and allowing you to pick up right where you left off when you place them back in your ears. The earbuds also come with an IPX4 rating, meaning they’re sweat and rainproof, as well as Gesture Controls, allowing you to tap your earbuds a number of ways in order to be greeted with different responses.

Complete with a “slick” smartphone app to utilise and set the variety of controls, our experience with the Libratone Track Air+ was blissful.

As we stated in our verdict, “While they’re not the best sounding true wireless earbuds on the market, there’s plenty to like about Libratone’s Track Air+. From their warm, but mellow sound to the implementation of active noise cancellation, a slick app and stylish design, they’re an immensely appealing pair of in-ears.”

Now with nearly £50 off their RRP, buy the Libratone Track Air+ noise cancelling true wireless in the Currys PC World sale before they sell out at a price of £129.97.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

