Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save more than $100 on a 2TB SSD with this Amazon offer

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Short on space? This 2TB SSD from Samsung will give your PC a major storage boost for less than $150. 

The Samsung 870 Evo has plummeted to just $149.99 on Amazon. That’s 41% off the $254.99 retail price of this 2TB SSD for a limited time only, saving you a grand total of $105 when you shop today

The Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SSD has dropped below $150

The Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SSD has dropped below $150

The Samsung 870 Evo has plummeted to just $149.99 on Amazon. That’s 41% off the usual $254.99 price of this 2TB SSD, saving you $105 when you shop today.

  • Amazon
  • Was $254.99
  • Now $149.99
View Deal

Don’t waste time – this is a limited time deal, meaning it might not stick around for long. Head to Amazon today to grab your SSD for just $149.99. 

The Samsung 870 Evo is a 2.5-inch internal SSD with 2TB of storage. 

This SSD maximises the SATA interface limit to 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, increases write speeds and supports long-term high performance thanks to a larger variable buffer. This enables the SSD to work faster and for longer. 

It’s compatible with a wide range of systems and applications, including chipsets, motherboards, NAS and video recording devices, and can handle demanding tasks from everyday computing to 8K video processing. 

While we haven’t personally reviewed this SSD, it has received rave reviews on Amazon. Shoppers have awarded the Samsung 870 Evo an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars, with the AI summary highlighting the speed of the SSD, as well as its easy installation, durability and great value for money. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re an Xbox Series X/S user looking to increase your console storage, look no further than this discounted WD_BLACK 1TB expansion card

You might like…

This discounted power bank is the ultimate travel companion

This discounted power bank is the ultimate travel companion

Jessica Gorringe 30 mins ago
Up your Xbox storage with this WD Black 1TB expansion card deal

Up your Xbox storage with this WD Black 1TB expansion card deal

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Upgrade to convenient cordless vacuuming with this incredible Shark offer

Upgrade to convenient cordless vacuuming with this incredible Shark offer

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
You can’t say no to Ninja’s best air fryer at this price

You can’t say no to Ninja’s best air fryer at this price

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Amazon’s best sounding Echo just became a bargain party speaker

Amazon’s best sounding Echo just became a bargain party speaker

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
PS5 owners need to jump on this extraordinary 2TB SSD deal before it’s gone

PS5 owners need to jump on this extraordinary 2TB SSD deal before it’s gone

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access