Save big on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic before Black Friday

If you’re on the lookout for an incredible smartwatch deal ahead of the Black Friday rush then look no further than this unbelievable Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price drop.

Samsung’s previous flagship wearable used to fetch a hefty asking price of £389 but courtesy of Amazon, that same watch can be yours right now for just £189 – talk about a bargain.

If it’s still a little out of your price range however, or you’ve had a change of heart then you can always check out our round-up of the other standout early Black Friday deals.

Even though the Galaxy Watch 4 range has since been surpassed by a newer generation of tech, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still the last one of Samsung’s wearable devices to feature a physical rotating bezel.

This rotating wheel sits along the outside of the display and allows users to navigate menus and apps with ease, and it’s a handier means of navigation when you’re at the gym and the touchscreen won’t cut it.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic plummets ahead of Black Friday The stylish Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has just been given a swift price cut ahead of the Black Friday sale, meaning that you can bag a bargain without having to wait. Amazon

Save 51%

Now £189.00 View Deal

Outside of hardware, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic benefits from runnng full-fat Wear OS 3 – Google’s latest software that finally brings the Wear OS experience closer to what you’ll find on an Apple Watch. It’s not quite a like for like comparison, but it’s easily the best wearable experience you’ll find to accompany an Android phone.

Plus, speaking from my experience reviewing the standard Galaxy Watch 4, these wearables come with some of the best looking watch faces I’ve found on a smartwatch. If you have an eye for style when it come to tech then this is easily one of the most stylish options you can find.

Looking at Amazon’s price history, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has never been cheaper through the online retailer, making this an excellent bargain that’s unlikely to be beaten throughout the Black Friday sale.

Check out these other outstanding deals: