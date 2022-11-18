Save big on the 5-star Amazon Echo Show 8 before Black Friday

If you’re hoping to get your shopping done before Black Friday, you can’t miss this Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) deal. It’s the best smart display you can buy and now it’s even better value.

The smart display, featuring Amazon Alexa built in, is one of the select few products awarded a perfect five stars by Trusted Reviews during our extensive tests, and the you can current grab an Echo Show 8 for just £69.99. That’s down 42% on the £119.99 Amazon usually asks for the device.

if you’re unsure about a smart display for your home, but still want to nab some deals ahead of the weekend, you can check out our rolling early Black Friday deals for some great savings. If you’re into the idea of this multi-purpose smart display, read on for our verdict.

In awarding the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) a perfect score, our home technology editor David Ludlow praised the great value for money (even better now), powerful audio, and intelligent camera which can be obscured by a manual lens cover when not in use.

In his verdict David wrote: “With its relatively low price and huge range of features, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) is the best smart display. It comfortably balances size against screen viewing comfort, delivering most of the features that you get in the larger Echo Show 10, just for half the price.”

The functionality available on the Echo Show is something to behold. You can make hands-free video and voice calls to friends and family, control your smart home devices via Alexa, listen to music through the excellent speaker and even watch videos from apps like Prime Video, Netflix and more – thanks to the presence of the Fire TV operating system. It also acts as a dashboard for your day, thanks to the Home Screen intelligently showing pertinent information like the weather, traffic and more.

The price equals the all-time-low for the Echo Show 8, which was released in 2021 and wasn’t updated when Amazon launched a fresh crop of smart home devices in September. That means it remains the latest model. You can see the Amazon Price history in the image below

