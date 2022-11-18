 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save big on the 5-star Amazon Echo Show 8 before Black Friday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re hoping to get your shopping done before Black Friday, you can’t miss this Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) deal. It’s the best smart display you can buy and now it’s even better value.

The smart display, featuring Amazon Alexa built in, is one of the select few products awarded a perfect five stars by Trusted Reviews during our extensive tests, and the you can current grab an Echo Show 8 for just £69.99. That’s down 42% on the £119.99 Amazon usually asks for the device.

if you’re unsure about a smart display for your home, but still want to nab some deals ahead of the weekend, you can check out our rolling early Black Friday deals for some great savings. If you’re into the idea of this multi-purpose smart display, read on for our verdict.

In awarding the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) a perfect score, our home technology editor David Ludlow praised the great value for money (even better now), powerful audio, and intelligent camera which can be obscured by a manual lens cover when not in use.

In his verdict David wrote: “With its relatively low price and huge range of features, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) is the best smart display. It comfortably balances size against screen viewing comfort, delivering most of the features that you get in the larger Echo Show 10, just for half the price.”

The Echo Show 8 is a bona fide steal ahead of Black Friday

The Echo Show 8 is a bona fide steal ahead of Black Friday

Amazon’s dinky smart display is 42% off ahead of Black Friday. You can smarten up your home with this Alexa powered screen with a built in rear speaker for just £69.99

  • Amazon
  • 42% off
  • Now just £69.99
View Deal

The functionality available on the Echo Show is something to behold. You can make hands-free video and voice calls to friends and family, control your smart home devices via Alexa, listen to music through the excellent speaker and even watch videos from apps like Prime Video, Netflix and more – thanks to the presence of the Fire TV operating system. It also acts as a dashboard for your day, thanks to the Home Screen intelligently showing pertinent information like the weather, traffic and more.

The price equals the all-time-low for the Echo Show 8, which was released in 2021 and wasn’t updated when Amazon launched a fresh crop of smart home devices in September. That means it remains the latest model. You can see the Amazon Price history in the image below

Best Early Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The 55-inch LG A2 OLED TV is less than half price ahead of Black Friday

The 55-inch LG A2 OLED TV is less than half price ahead of Black Friday

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Amazon Black Friday Deals Live: The latest offers from the biggest online retailer

Amazon Black Friday Deals Live: The latest offers from the biggest online retailer

Thomas Deehan 16 hours ago
Early Black Friday Deals Live: The best bargains available now

Early Black Friday Deals Live: The best bargains available now

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.