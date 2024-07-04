Save big on automatic pool cleaning with Aiper’s Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1

Maintaining a pristine pool has never been easier or more affordable, thanks to Aiper’s latest deals.

You can now save significantly on both the Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1, making this the perfect time to upgrade your pool cleaning equipment during the summer sale.

The Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1 have unique features, and both are now available with a 23% discount, providing excellent value for money. Compare the differences below to pick which one works best for you.

Investing in high-quality pool maintenance equipment is crucial. Not only does it keep your pool looking immaculate, but it also helps prevent costly repairs down the line. That’s why opting for an automatic pool cleaning device is the smart choice, and with these deals, you can get top-tier technology at a fraction of the regular price.

Save 25% on the Aiper S1 Scuba Pro This amazing pool cleaner from Aiper is now on sale. Act now to save $300 Aiper

Save $300

$899.99 View Deal

The Scuba S1 Pro is a powerhouse of underwater cleaning. It features intelligent navigation that ensures comprehensive cleaning by planning smart paths across your pool. With its powerful suction and dual motors, the Scuba S1 Pro excels at removing debris along the pool floor, wall and waterline.

The Surfer S1, on the other hand, specialises in surface cleaning. It features a brushless motor for strong cleaning capabilities, and a large 5L debris basket that minimises the need for frequent emptying.

One of its standout features is ultrasonic detection, which prevents the skimmer from colliding with the pool walls, ensuring a smooth and efficient cleaning process. With dual charging methods – solar and DC direct charging – and a long battery life of 12 hours, the Surfer S1 is designed for extended, hassle-free operation.

Both models are equipped with intelligent capabilities via the Aiper app, allowing you to monitor the cleaning process from your smartphone. This smart technology ensures optimal cleaning routes and adapts the cleaning pattern to different pool areas, providing thorough and efficient cleaning.

Setting up these devices is straightforward, requiring calibration and charging before use. During operation, they systematically map and clean the pool, covering the floor, walls, and waterline before returning to their starting point.

The Aiper Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1 are designed to be user-friendly and durable. They come with features like cordless charging docks for maximum convenience. With impressive battery life, these devices are built to handle extensive cleaning tasks.

Aiper ensures the durability and performance of its products through rigorous testing and adherence to high standards. The Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1 boast certifications for waterproofing and other key quality metrics, making them reliable choices for long-term pool maintenance.

Now is the perfect time to invest in these cutting-edge pool cleaners. With the current deals, you can save significantly on both the Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1. Don’t miss Aiper’s amazing bundle offers as well. When you buy both the Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1 together, you save both your money, and your back from the hard labour of cleaning your pool.

You can find more information on Aiper’s pool cleaners and deals on its website or on Amazon.

This article has been published in partnership with Aiper. You can read about our partnership policies here.