Save almost half on the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music running watch

In need of a new running watch? The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music has plummeted to just £179.99 ahead of Black Friday.

The four-star smartwatch would usually set you back £349.99, which is why we were excited to see the price drop to just £179.99 at Very. That’s a substantial £170 saving on the fantastic running watch.

Save on the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music running watch at Very Garmin’s Forerunner 645 Music running watch is now down to just £179.99 on Very. That’s nearly half off the usually £349.99 price, making this the perfect time to pick up a new smartwatch. Very

Was £349.99

£179.99 View Deal

The Forerunner 645 Music is a fitness-focussed smartwatch with the headline feature being it’s ability to play music locally.

The watch is capable of storing up to 500 songs which you can listen to offline and without your phone simply by pairing a set of Bluetooth headphones with the wearable. The Forerunner 645 Music also supports offline listening from a number of streaming services.

As far as workouts go, the Forerunner 645 Music is designed specifically for runners. It’s capable of measuring a range of metrics, including cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance, vertical oscillation and vertical ratio.

There’s also built-in GPS and GLONASS, so you can track your speed, distance and where you’re running all without taking your phone out with you.

Furthermore, the watch is compatible with Garmin’s heart rate straps and its Running Dynamics Pod so you can record ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more with the help of those devices (sold separately).

You can use the Forerunner 645 Music to track other workouts too, like cycling and even swim training, as well as to keep an eye on your heart rate and stress levels. The smartwatch lets you monitor your training and recovery on your wrist to gain insight into how effective your current training plan truly is.

The watch features a 42.5mm display with an array of free watch faces and apps to download and choose from. Pay with the tap of your wrist with Garmin Pay contactless payments and see all your messages and alerts at a glance with smart notifications.

The watch packs up to seven days of battery in smartwatch mode, but just five hours of battery in GPS mode with music playing so that’s something to take note of if you plan on using the GPS feature regularly for outdoor runs.

We awarded the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music four out of five stars in our review, with editor Alastair Stevenson writing that “the Forerunner 645 Music’s excellent fitness tracking and near-indestructible design make it a better choice than the Apple Watch for more serious athletes”.

If you like the sound on the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, you can head to Very now to get it for just £179.99. That’s a 48% saving on its usual £349.99 price.