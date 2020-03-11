The ASUS 15.6-inch C523NA Chromebook has now fallen in price by £100.

Already an incredibly affordable Chromebook, this ASUS Chromebook has just had a fantastic £100 slash off its RRP of £379.99.

Now down to £279.99, save 26% on the ASUS Chromebook – seeing it at its cheapest yet – before it goes back up in price.

Giving you direct access to a bunch of Google tools as well as online storage, any Chromebook is geared at more standard computing tasks, including browsing the web and word processing jobs. Packed in a portable design for ease of transporting around, the ASUS C523NA Chromebook offers just that, with a brilliant screen to boot.

Even at 15.6-inches, the Full HD, touchscreen display doesn’t take away from its compact design. 15.6mm in width and 1.43kg in weight, it has a sleek metallic finish to give that more premium feel, which you’ll also find in the aforementioned display.

With touchscreen capabilities, you can tap and pinch with a 180-degree hinge that allows you to fold back the ASUS Chromebook flat. Its NanoEdge display feels huge and bright with thin bezels to compliment, with an anti-glare finish, allowing you to use in even sunny conditions.

But what about its power? Of course with any Chromebook heavy duty tasks aren’t really expected, but it most certainly does the job with daily browsing, streaming and working with Google Drive tools and the Google Play Store apps at your disposal. Only offering 64GB of storage, it’s also worth acknowledging cloud integration, which allows you to pick up where you left off on any device, too.

With the Intel quad-core Pentium N4200 processor, you can expect a very reliable performance from the ASUS C523NA Chromebook, able to work efficiently and make the most of its up to 10 hour battery life.

Save £100 on the already quite affordable ASUS Chromebook and buy for just £279.99 in this massive Amazon reduction.

