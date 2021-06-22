Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £99 on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 this Prime Day

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking for some new noise cancelling headphones? Amazon has just discounted the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 by £99 in its annual Prime Day 2021 sale. 

On any other day, the premium Momentum Wireless 3 would cost you a hefty £349. Amazon has brought that price down to £250 for Prime Day, making today the perfect time to bag the headphones if you’ve had your eye on them for a while. You’ll need to act fast, though – this offer ends at midnight. 

Deal: Get the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 for £250 (was £349)

The Momentum Wireless 3 are a high-end pair of noise cancelling headphones from Sennheiser. 

The ANC has three modes tailored to different environments, along with a smart pause feature and a Transparent Hearing feature that lets you listen to what’s going on outside on your headphones without taking them off. 

The headphones feature a sturdy steel and leather design and a simple three button interface that allows you to control your music, make calls, adjust the volume and summon your voice assistant with a press. 

The Momentum Wireless 3 are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which features a built-in equaliser and Tile technology to help you locate your headphones if you misplace them. 

The headphones also have a 17 hour battery life and include support for Bluetooth 5, SBC, aptX, aptX Low Latency and AAC audio codecs. 

This Jabra Elite 85t Prime Day deal cannot be beaten

This Jabra Elite 85t Prime Day deal cannot be beaten

Deals Chris Smith 8 hours ago
Prime Day – 3 months of Audible audiobooks for 99p read all about it!

Prime Day – 3 months of Audible audiobooks for 99p read all about it!

Deals Chris Smith 9 hours ago
Best Prime Day Deals: Last chance to bag a bargain in Amazon’s gigantic sale

Best Prime Day Deals: Last chance to bag a bargain in Amazon’s gigantic sale

Deals Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Prime Day bundle: Get a Kindle, case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus for £54.99

Prime Day bundle: Get a Kindle, case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus for £54.99

Deals Hannah Davies 10 hours ago
Prime Day Exclusive: Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £19.99

Prime Day Exclusive: Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £19.99

Deals Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
The brand new Fitbit Inspire 2 has fallen to its lowest price ever

The brand new Fitbit Inspire 2 has fallen to its lowest price ever

Deals Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago

Reviewer Simon Lucas gave the Momentum Wireless 3 a perfect five stars in our review: 

“Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless prove to be a knockout combination of reasonably effective noise-cancelling, luxurious build and epic sound quality. They’re perhaps not the best noise-cancelling headphones out there, but in terms of sound quality, they prove to be an irresistible pair of headphones”. 

Deal: Get the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 for £250 (was £349)

If you’ve been considering upgrading your noise cancelling headphones, this is a fantastic deal to jump on. Checkout before midnight to pay just £250 and save £99 on the Momentum Wireless 3.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.