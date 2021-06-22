Save £99 on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 this Prime Day

Looking for some new noise cancelling headphones? Amazon has just discounted the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 by £99 in its annual Prime Day 2021 sale.

On any other day, the premium Momentum Wireless 3 would cost you a hefty £349. Amazon has brought that price down to £250 for Prime Day, making today the perfect time to bag the headphones if you’ve had your eye on them for a while. You’ll need to act fast, though – this offer ends at midnight.

Deal: Get the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 for £250 (was £349)

The Momentum Wireless 3 are a high-end pair of noise cancelling headphones from Sennheiser.

The ANC has three modes tailored to different environments, along with a smart pause feature and a Transparent Hearing feature that lets you listen to what’s going on outside on your headphones without taking them off.

The headphones feature a sturdy steel and leather design and a simple three button interface that allows you to control your music, make calls, adjust the volume and summon your voice assistant with a press.

The Momentum Wireless 3 are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which features a built-in equaliser and Tile technology to help you locate your headphones if you misplace them.

The headphones also have a 17 hour battery life and include support for Bluetooth 5, SBC, aptX, aptX Low Latency and AAC audio codecs.

Reviewer Simon Lucas gave the Momentum Wireless 3 a perfect five stars in our review:

“Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless prove to be a knockout combination of reasonably effective noise-cancelling, luxurious build and epic sound quality. They’re perhaps not the best noise-cancelling headphones out there, but in terms of sound quality, they prove to be an irresistible pair of headphones”.

If you’ve been considering upgrading your noise cancelling headphones, this is a fantastic deal to jump on. Checkout before midnight to pay just £250 and save £99 on the Momentum Wireless 3.