Save £90 on the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds

Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds may not have as catchy a name as AirPods, but they’re some of the best wireless noise cancelling earphones around, even if they normally cost a pretty penny.

But for Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price of a set of earphones that still sit atop our list of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. For one day only, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones are selling for £129.99 – a £90 saving on their usual £220 recommended retail price.

Deal: Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds for just £129.99

So why are the Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones still our favourite true wireless earphones nearly two years after they were first released? In short, they’re an excellent all-round package boasting great sound quality, superb noise cancellation, solid wireless connectivity and up to 24 hours’ battery life (six in the buds themselves, but up to three charges in the case taking the total to a day – or 32 hours with ANC disabled.)

As our TV and audio editor Kob Monney writes in our list of the best wireless earbuds: “give them any type of genre and they’ll refused to be flustered, revealing plenty of detail in the midrange and necessary ‘oomph’ in the bass regions to give tracks impact.” The ANC, he writes, is “still the best we’ve experienced on a true wireless so far”.

While the earbuds rarely go for the RRP of £220 any more, and it wouldn’t be hugely surprising if Sony had the WF-1000XM4 waiting in the wings for a 2021 release, these will likely remain some of the best earphones for some time to come.

At £129.99 they’re a steal, and well worth adding to your basket before Prime Day ends if you’re looking to upgrade your on-the-go listening experience.