Save £70 on the latest Fire Max 11 tablet with this eye-catching offer

Want a stylish tablet perfect for streaming, scrolling and light gaming? Amazon has reduced the price of its own Fire Max 11 tablet to a tasty £179.99.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 has plummeted to just £179.99 from £249.99 with this incredible deal. That’s a 28% discount on the latest generation tablet, saving you a whopping £70 when you shop today.

While the Fire Max 11 is no stranger to a discount, this is the first one we’ve spotted in 2025, making this the perfect time to pounce whether you’re looking for a last-minute present for your Valentine or a well-deserved gift to yourself.

Is the Amazon Fire Max 11 worth buying?

Can an Amazon Fire tablet really be a productivity device? Pros Much more premium design than other Fire tablets

Great all-day battery life

Solid 11-inch 2K display Cons Limited app availability

Very slow to charge

The Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s more premium Fire tablet with a sleek iPad-like design, detailed 11-inch 2K display and 14-hour all-day battery life.

While the tablet isn’t quite the productivity device Amazon wants it to be due to its lack of support for Google Docs, Sheets and Drive, it’s ideal for streaming, scrolling through social media and light gaming.

“The 2K 11-inch display remains one of the main reasons to opt for the tablet over the competition in late 2024, with pin-sharp detail and great viewing angles”, while the chipset is capable, with “the unnamed octa-core processor easily beating other cheap Android tablets in CPU and GPU tests”, wrote mobiles editor Lewis Painter in his 4-star review of the tablet.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire Max 11 review.

