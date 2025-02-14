Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £70 on the latest Fire Max 11 tablet with this eye-catching offer

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Want a stylish tablet perfect for streaming, scrolling and light gaming? Amazon has reduced the price of its own Fire Max 11 tablet to a tasty £179.99. 

The Amazon Fire Max 11 has plummeted to just £179.99 from £249.99 with this incredible deal. That’s a 28% discount on the latest generation tablet, saving you a whopping £70 when you shop today. 

Save £70 on an Amazon tablet this Valentine’s Day

Save £70 on an Amazon tablet this Valentine’s Day

Amazon’s latest Fire Max 11 tablet has plummeted to just £179.99 on the retailer’s own website, saving shoppers £70 when they shop today compared to the device’s £249.99 RRP. Save more than 1/4 on the 4-star tablet when you shop today. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £179.99
View Deal

While the Fire Max 11 is no stranger to a discount, this is the first one we’ve spotted in 2025, making this the perfect time to pounce whether you’re looking for a last-minute present for your Valentine or a well-deserved gift to yourself. 

Is the Amazon Fire Max 11 worth buying? 

Amazon Fire Max 11 on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Can an Amazon Fire tablet really be a productivity device?

Pros

  • Much more premium design than other Fire tablets
  • Great all-day battery life
  • Solid 11-inch 2K display

Cons

  • Limited app availability
  • Very slow to charge

The Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s more premium Fire tablet with a sleek iPad-like design, detailed 11-inch 2K display and 14-hour all-day battery life. 

While the tablet isn’t quite the productivity device Amazon wants it to be due to its lack of support for Google Docs, Sheets and Drive, it’s ideal for streaming, scrolling through social media and light gaming. 

“The 2K 11-inch display remains one of the main reasons to opt for the tablet over the competition in late 2024, with pin-sharp detail and great viewing angles”, while the chipset is capable, with “the unnamed octa-core processor easily beating other cheap Android tablets in CPU and GPU tests”, wrote mobiles editor Lewis Painter in his 4-star review of the tablet. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire Max 11 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re searching for something more akin to a digital notebook that is also great for reading, the first-generation Kindle Scribe has seen a huge price drop on Amazon. 

You might like…

One of our favourite Ring doorbells is at its lowest price for 2025

One of our favourite Ring doorbells is at its lowest price for 2025

Jessica Gorringe 40 mins ago
If you have an iPhone, you owe it to yourself to get this AirPods Pro 2 deal

If you have an iPhone, you owe it to yourself to get this AirPods Pro 2 deal

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Bose’s discounted noise cancelling headphones are perfect for those who hate flying

Bose’s discounted noise cancelling headphones are perfect for those who hate flying

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Amazon’s hiding an epic Samsung TV deal in plain sight

Amazon’s hiding an epic Samsung TV deal in plain sight

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This is easily the tastiest SIM-free Pixel 9 Pro deal yet

This is easily the tastiest SIM-free Pixel 9 Pro deal yet

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The Lego Pac-Man machine finally has a major price cut

The Lego Pac-Man machine finally has a major price cut

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access