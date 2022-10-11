Save £650 on the LG C1 OLED in this Amazon Prime deal

If you’re looking for a new 4K OLED TV, then look no further than the 55-inch LG C1 OLED. The 4K TV has had a £650 discount in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.

For a limited time, Prime members can nab this 5-star TV for just £1049 down from £1699.99. That’s 38% off its usual price while the sale lasts.

Save over a third on the LG C1 OLED TV in the Prime Early Access Sale Looking for a 4K OLED TV for just over £1000? Amazon has slashed the price of the LG C1 in its Prime Early Access Sale. Get the 55-inch C1 for £1049 when you shop today and save £650 on the 2021 model. Amazon

Was £1699

£1049 View Deal

The LG C1 (OLED55C14LB) is a 4K OLED TV powered by the Advanced α9 Gen4 AI processor and packed full of great features.

The OLED panel offers infinite contrast and 100% colour fidelity, while Dolby Vision IQ automatically adjusts the picture settings based on the lighting conditions in a living room.

We found the C1 to be a great choice for gamers, movie watchers and streamers alike, with features like AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync VRR and a Filmmaker Mode making it a fantastic all-rounder.

There’s also Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio, though we would recommend pairing this TV with a soundbar for bigger impact.

While we didn’t review the 55-inch version of the TV, we did test the larger 65-inch model. In fact, TV and audio editor Kob Monney was very impressed with theset, awarding it 5/5 stars in his review.

“In terms of value, the C1 is the best TV in LG’s 2021 range. It hits the sweet spot in terms of design, boasts better gaming connectivity and picture/sound processing than LG’s more affordable model, and offers fantastic HDR images”.

“True, the C1 doesn’t do much to advance OLED technology, but as a package it’s about as complete as you can get. Buy it and you won’t regret it”.

