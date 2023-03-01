Save 62% on a 2-year NordVPN subscription, and bag a free gift

If you’ve ever fancied getting a VPN to improve your privacy while searching the web, then you may well be happy to hear that NordVPN is offering a 62% discount on its two-year subscription, as part of its birthday celebration.

That means you’ll only have to pay £5.21 per month for Nord’s complete VPN package, equating to £124.96 for the entire length of the 2-year plan. With the standard cost of this subscription coming in at £337.68, some quick maths show that you’ll be saving a whopping £212.72 in total.

NordVPN is also throwing in a free gift for everyone who subscribes. You’ll receive either 3 months or 12 months of extra subscription time, with the gift assigned at random after purchase. If you’re lucky, that means it’s possible to get three years of subscription for NordVPN’s Complete package at the same cost detailed above.

The ‘Complete’ package offers all of the perks as the other tiers, including a high-speed VPN, malware protection, ad blocker, password manager and data breach scanner. You also get a few extra features exclusive to the Complete tier, such as 1TB of cloud storage and ‘next-generation’ file encryption.

We were incredibly impressed with the feature set on offer when we last reviewed NordVPN, awarding it a perfect 5 out of 5 rating.

In our verdict, we said: “NordVPN is a great choice for any everyday VPN use case. It’s fast, flexible and security-audited.” Our only major complaint was that it was relatively expensive compared to other VPN offerings, but that criticism is moot when taking advantage of the massive 62% discount as part of Nord’s birthday deal celebration.

We were impressed by the large number of servers available through NordVPN, with 60 countries to choose as endpoints. You’re also able to connect up to six devices to NordVPN, which will be useful for those with numerous gadgets or a large family.

The performance of NordVPN is also very impressive, ranking in the top three VPNs for throughput in our most recent group test.

Even before the massive 62% price cut, we considered NordVPN to be one of the absolute best paid-for VPN options. Following the discount, this is now a no-brainer purchase for anyone who’s been thinking about buying a VPN with plenty of features to boot.