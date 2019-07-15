Save over £60 on the SteelSeries Arctis 7 gaming headset with this epic Prime Day deal

As part of Amazon Prime Day 2019, the retailer is offering one of the finest gaming headsets on the market with a major discount.

Sporting a well-earned position in our list of best gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 normally retails for a rather steep £159.99, but for Prime Day, this price has been slashed by nearly a third. It works with PS4, Xbox One, PC and many other platforms, too.

While the promotion lasts, you can pick up the Arctis Pro for just £92.99, which is a significant discount we’re somewhat tempted to jump on ourselves. If you’re yet to purchase a gaming headset or looking to upgrade, Prime Day could be your chance.

SteelSeries are relatively premium in the space of gaming peripherals, so were unsure when a device such as this will receive another major discount after Prime Day, although it’s always worth keeping your eyes peeled for bargains.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Earning 5/5 in our review, we described the SteelSeries Arctis 7 as an “outstanding piece of audio equipment” while lauding praise upon its wide operational range, long battery life and clear, punchy audio. Here’s a snippet from our full review:

‘Not only is it built to look and feel expensive, but its functional design makes it a joy to use for hours on end. The wireless range and battery life are second-to-none, and while £150 will get you a better-sounding pair of dedicated headphones, the Arctis’ audio is fantastic, and will deliver the goods across your music and Steam libraries.

If you have £150 to spend on a wireless headset and have a PS4 or gaming PC, then look no further.’

Our gaming headset boffin sounds pretty sold, and that’s at the full retail price. This deal is only available for the duration of Prime Day on Amazon UK, so act fast if you want to take advantage of the £67 discount.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More