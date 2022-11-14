Save £60 on Sony’s noise cancelling LinkBuds S

We’re edging closer to Black Friday with deals ahead of the event sprouting up online, and there’s a cracking deal to be had on a pair of Sony true wireless.

The Sony LinkBuds S are the Japanese brand’s midrange offering within in its true wireless series, and as part of Currys pre-Black Friday deal event, the price for these buds have been slashed by £60 to £120.

The price of this true wireless has dipped regularly since its launch, hitting around £130 during Amazon’s second Prime Day event. This deal is one of the cheapest we’ve seen the LinkBuds S go for yet.

Save a third on the Sony LinkBuds S true wireless As part of their pre-even Black Friday deals, Currys has slashed £60 off the impressive Sony LinkBuds S earbuds Currys

Save £60

Now £120 View Deal

And for that money you get a very impressive pair of wireless earphones. These aren’t trying to mix it with the top-tier WF-1000XM4, placing an emphasis on attracting a more casual audience with its fit and features. They are one of the smallest and lightest earbuds on the market fitting snugly in the ear and blocking noise before the noise cancelling has begun its work.

On the features front they boast LDAC to help facilitate higher quality playback on services such as Tidal and Qobuz, and the noise cancelling impresses. You’ll still be able to hear a few noises poking through but the LinkBuds S can keep most sounds at bay so they don’t intrude on your listening experience.

Google and Alexa voice assistants are supported, and Spotify Tap opens the music streaming service with, well, a tap. In terms of audio they share similar characteristics to the WF-1000XM4, with a rich, detailed mid-range performance, wide soundstage and weighty bass.

Save a third on the Sony LinkBuds S true wireless As part of their pre-even Black Friday deals, Currys has slashed £60 off the impressive Sony LinkBuds S earbuds Currys

Save £60

Now £120 View Deal

Treble isn’t the sharpest or most expressive, and elsewhere we found the battery life to be average at just twenty hours in total and call quality to be mixed when having to face with lots of noise.

Aside from those wrinkles, the LinkBuds S are a very satisfying pair of wireless earbuds and are now available at the cheapest price we can remember seeing them. At the this price point and they undoubtedly one of the best true wireless you can get.