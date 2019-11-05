Get on top of your Christmas shopping with the HP Sprocket 200 portable printer, now down to just £62.99 with the code PRISTINE.

This isn’t the first time eBay has slashed its prices when it comes to the Sprocket — the nifty photo printer is already reduced to £69.99 from its original £119.99 — but combining the two deals will save you a jolly £57 in total, sure to get you in the Christmas (or Black Friday) spirit.

HP Sprocket 200 in Pearl Deal — Today Only HP Sprocket 200 Mobile Photo Printer in Pearl — Use code PRISTINE Print your memories on the go with this amazing HP Sprocket 200 deal, now just £62.99. This pocket-sized printer is only on offer until midnight so act now to save £57 on the perfect Christmas gift.

Unfortunately, this offer code is only available until tomorrow, so you’ll need to act fast if you’re hoping to snatch one up before they’re all gone.

This pocket-sized printer in a speckled pearl finish is the perfect gift for friends and family this Christmas. At 2 by 3 inches, the Sprocket 200 is a super portable printing accessory, ideal for pulling out at parties and outings when you want to preserve your memories on paper.

The Sprocket uses Bluetooth to connect to your iOS or Android phone or tablet and can hold up to ten sheets at a time, even storing printed pics to keep them safe and crease-free when you’re out and about.

The printer accepts HP’s 2 by 3 inch Zink Paper and does not require ink, making it really easy to maintain and keep stocked when you need it. You can even peel the back off the Zink Paper and use them as stickers, making the pics perfect for scrapbooking or decorating anything from your phone case to your water bottle.

HP also has a Sprocket app, meaning you can pull your memories directly from your camera roll and social media apps and customise them with filters and stickers before pressing a button to print them out instantly.

In our review of the Sprocket 200, we wrote:

“The HP Sprocket 200 is a fun and friendly device that has lots to offer, blending the immediacy and instant nostalgia factor of Instagram with the semi-permanence of physical photography. There’s a social element, too – pull it out at an office party, and watch as everyone crowds round to print out copies of their selfies”.

Pick up the HP Sprocket 200 today to save £57 and nab this perfect Christmas gift for just £62.99. But act fast — the deal expires at midnight November 6.

