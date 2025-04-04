It’s not too late to save $50 on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with this limited deal

Amazon’s Spring Sale ended on Monday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get a bargain. The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have remained at their lowest price ever for a limited time only.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 only launched in September, but you can already save $50 on them when you shop through Amazon today. The earbuds would typically cost you $229. However, take advantage of this deal and you’ll take them home for just $179.

The Pixel Buds Pro have never been cheaper on Amazon Save $50 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with this limited-time deal. Run to Amazon to get the noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for just $179 down from $229 and save 22% in total while this offer lasts. Amazon

Was $229

Now $179 View Deal

That’s a substantial 22% saving on the Google wireless earbuds and the lowest we’ve seen them fall in price on Amazon since their launch. Don’t miss out – this is a limited time offer so there’s no saying if it’ll stick around for much longer.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds from Google and the successor to the Pixel Buds Pro.

These earbuds come in four colours – Porcelain, Hazel, Peony and Wintergreen – and are designed to be Google’s most comfortable earbuds yet. These small earbuds have a unique, eye-catching design and are made to stay snugly in your ears all day – even during workouts.

They’re also the first earbuds to be powered by Google’s Tensor chips, with the Tensor A1 in this pair delivering immersive audio and active noise cancellation to shut out distractions. There’s even a Conversation Detection feature that automatically detects when you start speaking to switch over to the Transparency mode and allow you to have a conversation without taking them out.

These buds have an IPX4 water resistance to keep them protected from sweat, along with an up to 30-hour battery life with ANC switched on, allowing you to listen for extended periods between charges.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re searching for a pair of Beats earbuds under $100, you won’t want to miss this massive 41% discount on the Beats Studio Buds Plus – now just $99.95 down from $169.95.