Save 50% on the Google Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

It might be Prime Day 2021 but Amazon isn’t the only website offering deals this week. eBay has just dropped the price of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential by 50%.

You’d usually need to pay £39.99 to get your hands on the smart alarm clock, but this price has been halved in Currys PC World’s eBay store. Right now, you can get the clock for just £19.99, meaning you’ll save yourself £20. You don’t have long to decide, though – there’s only a limited quantity available at this price and over 300 have already been sold.

The Smart Clock Essential is the more affordable version of Lenovo’s Smart Clock.

While the Essential lacks its pricier sibling’s colour display, the clock is still packed with useful smart features, including a messy-to-read LED display and the Google Assistant.

With Google Assistant, you can ask the speaker to play music, read you the news, set timers and alarms and even control your smart home devices. Google Assistant is compatible with over 40,000 smart home gadgets, including lights, plug, cameras, baby monitors and thermostats all of which you can control hands-free with this smart clock.

You can even set a night-time routine to turn off your smart lights, set your alarm and play relaxing music simply by saying “Hey Google, goodnight”.

The Smart Clock Essential also comes with a built-in night light to help guide you to the bathroom in the middle of the night or wake you up gradually in the morning, as well as a built-in USB port to charge your phone on your nightstand while you sleep.

If you’re interested in upgrading your alarm clock, this deal is definitely worth your attention. Shop while stocks last to pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for £19.99 with free delivery and save 50%.