There’s no denying that Dyson makes some of the top vacuum cleaners around – and as the season for the best Black Friday deals get underway in full, we’ve already got a cracking price cut to highlight.

The device in question is the superb Dyson V6 Animal, which is currently price slashed down to just £159.99 on eBay – a very healthy £40 off the RRP currently being listed on Dyson’s own website.

Fantastic Dyson V6 Deal Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refurbished – 1 Year Guarantee Coming straight from the official Dyson outlet store, not only can you be sure that this refurbished model will be like new, but it also comes with a huge saving as opposed to buying it brand new.

Better still, we’re pleased to inform loyal Trusted Reviews readers and first-time visitors alike that they can save an extra 5% using the code PICKME5 at checkout. This brings the price down to just £151.99, making it an even more unmissable offer.

It’s a great bit of kit, featuring a stylish design and up to 20 minutes of runtime on a single charge. This particular model is designed specifically with animal hair removal in mind, though these are packaged attachments, meaning it’s a great buy whether you have a pet or not.

We’ve reviewed the Dyson V6 Animal in detail and can give it a firm two thumbs up.

“Its outstanding performance and thoughtful design more than justifies the price… an awesome cordless vacuum cleaner for small houses and flats,” was our verdict when we awarded it a rare 9/10 rating.

Note that while it’s a refurbished model that’s up for grabs on eBay right now, all the sprucing and repair work has been done by Dyson itself, so it comes complete with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer itself.

Fantastic Dyson V6 Deal Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refurbished – 1 Year Guarantee Coming straight from the official Dyson outlet store, not only can you be sure that this refurbished model will be like new, but it also comes with a huge saving as opposed to buying it brand new.

It may still be early in the November sales bonanza, but our experience suggests this represents one of the best Black Friday Dyson deals you’re likely to see.

Stock is limited though, and the code PICKME5 expires today, so don’t delay and take advantage of this great discount while you still can.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Contributor James is Trusted Reviews' former News and Features Editor and has written about the technology industry for nearly 10 years across sites including The Sun, TechRadar, Gizmodo, and Lifehacker. Now free…