Save £5 on Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee, 49% off a SanDisk 480GB SSD, plus more deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue White and Colour Starter Kit

One of the coolest things you can do with a smart speaker is use it to control the lighting in your home, but having to fork out for all the necessary components can end up being quite expensive – until now. Amazon is currently running a flash offer on it’s newly updated Echo Dot, bundled with a Philips Hue Hub and two colour bulbs. Usually the bundle would cost £145.99 but you can grab it right now for just £119.99 – that’s a saving of £26. A fantastic bargain for anyone looking to smarten up their home.

2. SanDisk 480GB SSD

Here’s a deal so good that it barely needs an introduction: a 49% reduction on a SanDisk 480GB SSD. If you haven’t already clicked the link below, allow to me explain that that’s a massive saving of £63.48 off the RRP. Simply put, it’s unlikely that you’ll find a better deal on a solid state drive before Black Friday.

3. Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee + PokéBall Plus

There’s just over a month to go until the Nintendo Switch gets its first fully-fledged Pokémon adventure with Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee (not that I’m counting down the days here… more like the minutes). For all you Pokémon superfans out there, you can save £5 (against other retailers) when preordering the special edition of Pokémon Let’s Go through Very.

4. iPhone XS – 100GB, £45/month with £300 upfront on O2 (use code TRUSTED10)

Fortnite on the bus? Netflix on the toilet? If any of this sounds familiar then you might be a fellow data junkie. Well, if you’re the market for an iPhone XS then I’ve found the contract for you. Coming in at £45 a month and £300 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on O2, you’ll get a whopping 100GB each month to tide you over. When you factor in the total cost of the contract and deduct the RRP of the iPhone XS, you’re only paying roughly £15.90 each month for 100GB – an absolute steal by any measure. Plus, you’re getting a brand new iPhone XS so it’s a win-win situation.