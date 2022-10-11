Save £420 on this Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV

As part of the Prime Early Access deals, Amazon has lopped off over £400 on one of Samsung’s premium 4K TVs.

The Samsung QN90B is the step-down model from the QN95B (which we reviewed earlier in 2022). This price drop sees it fall from its listing price of £1599 to £1179 for a saving of £420 on this 55-inch model.

Save over £400 on this Samsung QN90B Neo QLED Get this brand new 55-inch Neo QLED TV from Samsung for just over £1000 on the Prime Early Access sales event Amazon UK

Save £420 View Deal

That’s a big drop for one of Samsung’s newer Neo QLED TVs, and it has many of the same features as the QN95B. As part of the Neo QLED range its capable of high peak brightness for HDR content, with Samsung rating it as being able to achieve over 2000 nits of brightness.

That’s more than enough to help show off the potential of HDR, and it makes the Samsung QN90B a more suitable TV than an OLED if you’re watching in a brightly lit room. It’s a sleek looking TV as well, with a flat back panel that’s useful if you want to wall-mount the set.

Its Anti-Reflection screen technology will help to minimise to impact of bright light washing across the screen, its gaming features are excellent, with its Gaming Hub area offering access to GeForce NOW and Xbox Game Pass streaming services. It has 4K/120Hz support for slick, high-quality gaming experiences, and with HDMI VRR and AMD Freesync Premium Pro VRR, you can get the best image quality and responsive whether you’re a console user or PC gamer.

On the audio side there’s Dolby Atmos sound through the speakers, for a bigger, more spacious description of soundtracks with supported content. Q-Symphony works with compatible Samsung soundbars, using the TV’s and soundbar speakers in unison to create a more cinematic performance. The Object Tracking Sound+ technology helps to track sounds as the appear on screen for a better representation of what’s happening on screen.

If you missed out on the price drop where it feel below £900 for the first time in September, then this Prime Early Access deal is the best price we’ve seen the Samsung QN90B at. If you’re after a high-performing LCD TV for watching HDR content, this is definitely one to seek.