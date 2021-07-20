Save £400 on the Samsung Q950T soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

If you’re looking to invest in a new soundbar, Samsung’s Summer Festival is the perfect time to do it. The Samsung Q950T is now down to just £999 for one week only.

The soundbar – which supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio – would usually cost you £1399. Samsung has dropped the price to just £999 in the sale, meaning you’ll save yourself £400 and get the soundbar for under £1000.

You don’t have a lot of time, though – the Samsung Summer Festival is a one week event and the discounts end next Tuesday.

Deal: Get the Samsung Q950T soundbar for just £999 (was £1399)

The Samsung Q950T is Samsung’s most premium soundbar from last year.

The soundbar features 9.1.4 sound with speakers with a subwoofer and rear speakers that offer 3D object-based surround sound. This combined with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support allows the soundbar to offer an immersive audio experience.

The Q950T is also compatible with Samsung’s Q-Symphony, meaning it’ll sync its sound with your QLED TV audio.

Meanwhile, Adaptive Sound automatically enhances voice clarity at low volumes, while Game Mode Pro automatically configures your audio to make sure you catch every small detail while gaming.

The soundbar also includes built-in support for Amazon Alexa, so you can control your device, play music, inquire about the weather and ask questions all hands-free. You can even tap your smartphone anywhere on the soundbar to mirror audio from your phone without any manual pairing needed.

We awarded the Q950T five out of five stars in our review. TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney wrote:

“Samsung’s HW-Q950T premium Atmos/DTS:X soundbar delivers a thrilling performance. Showcasing a spacious soundstage, it’s capable of power and subtlety, working well across a range of sources. It will be more convenient for some than a traditional speaker package, though it comes with a big price”.

If you like the sound of saving £400 on the Q950T soundbar, make sure to visit Samsung’s website and pick it up for just £999 in the brand’s Summer Festival. You’ll have to act fast though – the big sale ends next Tuesday.