 large image

Save 40% on the superb Fire TV 4K streaming stick

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

If you’ve had your eye on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K for a while, now might just be the perfect time to pick one up. The streaming stick has dropped to just £29.99 this bank holiday weekend. 

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K would usually set you back £49.99. However, Currys PC World has dropped the price by a massive 40% for a limited time on its eBay storefront. That means you can pick up the streaming stick for just £29.99 right now. Not only will you save £20, but you’ll also receive free delivery, meaning there’s no additional cost to get it to your door. 

You’ll want to act fast though – there is only a limited quantity available at this price. 

The Fire TV Stick 4K launched in 2018 as Amazon’s first streaming stick to offer support for Ultra HD image quality, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, allowing users to stream TV and movies in stunning 4K. 

The streaming stick also supports Dolby Atmos audio, which you can pair with a sound bar for even better sound. 

You can access over 200,000 movies and TV episodes with the device, including content from Netflix, Prime Video, ITV and Disney, along with catch up services, such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My 5. 

The Fire TV Stick also supports music streaming from Amazon Music and Spotify, as well as social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Reddit. 

The TV Stick also comes with Alexa Voice Remote support, meaning you can control your TV hands-free. 

You can ask Alexa to turn up the volume, search for a specific show or movie or even sync it with your smart home devices to dim the lights or turn up the heating in your home. The list of compatible smart home brands includes Ring, Blink, TP-Link, Samsung, SmartThings, Philips Hue, Arlo, Hive and Lightwave. 

If you like the sound of the Fire TV Stick 4K, you can head over to eBay right now to bag one for just £29.99 with free shipping and save 40% on the popular streaming stick.

