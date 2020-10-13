The Fire TV Cube is now at its cheapest price ever for Prime Day

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is brings hands-free Alexa controls to the excellent Fire TV range and now it’s getting a massive price cut for the belated Prime Day event.

There’s a solid £40 to be saved on this hybrid device, with the asking price down from £109.99 to just £69.99 for a limited time.

Deal: Amazon Fire TV Cube for £69.99 (£40 off)

The Fire TV Cube offers plenty of power and speed thanks to the hexa-core processor as well as support for 4K HDR (up top 60fps) content from the leading apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. In that respect, it’s very much like the Fire TV Stick 4K.

However, the addition of hands-free Alexa controls make it the whole greater than the sum of its parts. You can summon content and playback settings without using the Alexa remote, while you can also consult Alexa’s knowledge at any given time.

It’s not quite an Echo Dot, because the speakers are too small to pump out anything beyond the answers to your questions. However, if you have a soundbar or speakers attached to your TV, you’ll be able to use hands-free Alexa to play your favourite tunes.

It also enables commands like “Alexa, turn on the TV” and control your other smart home gadgets thanks to the eight microphones built into the Fire TV Cube.

Our reviewer Kob Monney is a massive fan of the Fire TV Cube, awarding it 4.5/5 stars and praising its support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, pleasing picture quality, simple set-up and ability to command a wide range of home cinema devices.

He wrote: “If you’re after for a streaming player that can play content from all the major apps in good quality and grants control over your home cinema set up via your voice, the Fire TV Cube ticks all those boxes. The omission of an HDMI cable is odd omission, and if you’re not fussed about controlling your home cinema devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K does a similar job for a lot less.”

