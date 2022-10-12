 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Save 36% on Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen)

Amazon is currently offering a chunky 36% saving on its latest true wireless earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen).

The deal is part of the online retailer’s two-day Prime Early Access event, which wraps up at the close of play today. It sees the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) selling for just £69.99, which represents a saving of £40. That’s 36% shaved off the RRP.

It’s a hugely compelling price for a decent set of earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), support for Google Assistant and Siri alongside the expected Alexa integration, IPX4 water resistance, and fast charging.

Battery life is solid, supporting five hours of continuous usage with ANC turned on. What’s more, you can get 2 hours of listening out of a 15 minute charge.

You can even specify your Echo Buds (2nd gen) in black or white.

Note that this price includes the wired charging case, but if you spend £10 more you can upgrade that to a wireless charging case. That technically represents an even bigger saving of £50 or 38%.

If Amazon’s latest buds don’t take your fancy, there are some other tempting true wireless audio deals available through the Prime Early Access event. For example, you can grab the excellent Jabra Elite 85t for £119.99, which represents a chunky £100 saving.

Prefer to go over-ear? You won’t do better than the Sony WH-1000XM5, which is selling for £295 during Amazon’s two day event. That’s an £85 saving, or 22% knocked off the RRP.

