1. Microsoft Surface Pro, i5, 8GB 2-in-1 Laptop

This deal’s an absolute stonker. In our review for the Microsoft Surface Pro, the device received a solid 4/5 score, with one of its few downfalls being its high price in comparison to similar laptops on the market. Well, with a potential saving of up to £350, price is no longer an issue. AO has already docked £250 off the price of the hybrid laptop but customers also have the chance to claim £100 in cashback. Take it from someone who knows – deals don’t get much better than this.

2. Super Mario Party Joy-Con Bundle

Out of all the Nintendo Switch exclusives set to come out in the remainder of 2018, Super Mario Party seems like it could be a real winner. Nintendo’s decision to reinvent the classic series could help to bring Mario Party back from its recent lacklustre instalments. If you’re interested in getting the game but still need a few extra controllers to capitalise on the multiplayer fun, then this bundle is perfect for you. Given that a pair of Joy-Cons retail for £69.99, with this deal you’re effectively getting Super Mario Party for just £18.86! Good luck finding it at that price anywhere else.

3. Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle

While we’re on the topic of the Nintendo Switch, preorders have now gone live for a new Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle. While the bundle itself doesn’t have a dedicated discount, it is a much better alternative to buying the Switch on its own which sells for the same price. With this bundle you’ll get 1000 V-Bucks, the Double Helix pack and of course, Fortnite pre-installed on the system. Be quick about it though – the popularity of Fortnite is sure to send this bundle flying off the shelves in no time.

4. iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 30GB of data on EE

You have to love it whenever a new set of iPhones are announced – not for any of the new features (don’t be daft), but rather for all the fantastic price drops that can be had on previous iPhone models. Take this 30GB iPhone 8 contract on EE for instance, not only are you paying diddly-squat upfront but it’ll only set you back £36 each month. With the total cost of ownership coming to £864 over two years, you’re only paying roughly £11.50 each month for 30GB of data. Talk about a steal.