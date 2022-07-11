 large image

Save 33% on a Chromecast with Google TV with this early Prime Day deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to transform your TV into an all-in-one entertainment hub? Amazon has reduced the price of the Chromecast with Google TV by a third in this early Prime Day deal.

The Chromecast with Google TV has plummeted to just £39.99 in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale. That’s a 33% – or £20 – saving on the usually £59.99 streaming stick. 

However, you’ll have to act fast if you want to swipe up a Chromecast at this price as this offer ends at midnight. 

Get a Chromecast with Google TV for just £39.99 this Prime Day

Get a Chromecast with Google TV for just £39.99 this Prime Day

Save a third on a Chromecast with Google TV when you get the streaming stick for just £39.99 in this early Prime Day offer. That’s a £20 saving on the usually £59.99 device.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • £39.99
View Deal

The Chromecast with Google TV is a plug-in device that makes it possible to access over 400,000 films and episodes from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Spotify and more in up to 4K HDR – provided you have a streaming subscription and your TV supports that resolution. 

You can search for titles across apps and see suggestions based on what content you already enjoy. 

There’s also a Google Assistant button built into the remote, so you can control the volume, ask questions and play music all with your voice at the press of a button (or completely hands-free if you have a Google smart speaker). 

You can even view Nest cam feeds and control connected smart devices (like lights and thermostats) from your TV. 

Editor in chief Alastair Stevenson gave the Chromecast with Google TV 4.5/5 stars in our review, recommending it for anyone looking to turn their monitor or old TV into an all-in-one entertainment hub. 

“If you’re using a TV that doesn’t have great app support, or want to use your PC monitor to stream content then the Chromecast with Google TV is a no brainer”, he wrote. 

“It’s app offering is excellent and it’s controller is a great addition that makes navigating the new Google TV UI super easy”. 

If you like the idea of saving a third on the Chromecast with Google TV, head to Amazon before midnight to save £20 on the £59.99 streaming stick and get it for just £39.99 for a limited time only. 

Just remember to log into your Prime account or sign up a free trial to pick the Chromecast up at this discounted price.

