Save £300 on this brand new top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QLED

Samsung’s 2021 TV range is still spilling out into stores, and this deal on one of its latest efforts has grabbed our attention.

If you’re looking for something cheaper then we’ve highlighted more affordable TVs in other Prime Day deals. But, if you’re after a TV with all the bells and whistles, then step right up to the Samsung Neo QLED Q90A.

The Q90A is one of Samsung’s premium 4K QLED sets for 2021, and this price cut sees £300 fall from the asking price to bring it to £1699. That might sound expensive, but in our experience a Samsung TV of this spec wouldn’t normally hit this price until later in the year.

The QN90A is a variation of the QN94A and flagship QN95A. The difference between it and those models is that its peak brightness for HDR content isn’t quite as bright (but still fairly impressive at over 1000 nits), there are fewer sizes and the QN90A doesn’t have the same anti-reflective screen or Ultra wide angle viewing technology. Otherwise, it matches it’s slightly more premium counterparts.

The QN90A is one of Samsung’s first TVs to introduce Mini-LED backlight technology to the QLED range, helping to deliver deep black levels alongside much brighter images than before.

With its Mini-LED backlight, the QN90A is slimmer than previous QLED generations too, which helps make it a better fit for wall-mounting.

It is something of a gaming powerhouse with support for auto low latency mode, 4K/120fps and VRR. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro aims to bring gaming latency down to very low levels, and keep distracting image artifacts such as torn frames down to a minimum. The TV also includes the Super Ultrawide GameView feature that allows PC gamers to pick between 21:9 and 32:9 screen ratios for a wider view and more detail.

With its Tizen/Eden OS the TV boasts massive selection of catch-up/on-demand apps that is class-leading among TV brands.

While there’s no Dolby Vision, expect the QN90A to compensate with very bright images thanks to the Mini-LED backlight. Upscaling has always been a strength of Samsung, and given how well the QN95A coped with sub-4K content, you can expect a similar level of performance here.

The QN90A is one of Samsung’s premier Neo QLED TVs for 2021, and with this 55-inch model receiving a £300 discount – a discount we don’t often see on Samsung TVs at this time of the year – if you’re after your next big TV, you’ll want to give this cracking deal a moment of your time.