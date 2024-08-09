Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £300 off this Steam Deck OLED and Asus Rog Ally rival

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a powerful, handheld gaming device that doubles as a fully-functional Windows PC, then you should seriously consider this bargain from Currys.

Save a massive £300 and get the MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console for just £499 from Currys. 

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, the MSI Claw A1M not only boasts lightning-fast processing speeds to support anything from gaming, content creation or multitasking, but it also features power-efficient AI acceleration too.

With a 7-inch full HD touchscreen display, fitted with both Intel Arc Graphics and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, experience gaming on the MSI Claw A1M in vibrant detail and colour.

Take £300 off the MSI Claw A1M

Take £300 off the MSI Claw A1M

Save a massive £300 and get the MSI Claw A1M handheld gaming console for just £499 from Currys.

  • Currys
  • Was £799
  • Now £499
View Deal

The handheld also boasts an intraflow thermal design, helping to keep both the internals and your components cool, allowing you to comfortably game for longer. In fact, the MSI Claw A1M was ergonomically designed to fit seamlessly into the natural contours of your grip, to help assist long gaming stints.

Not only can you comfortably game for longer periods but thanks to MSI’s promise of a “best in class” 53Whr battery capacity, you’ll experience a more uninterrupted gameplay too.

On the device you’ll find all the expected controls, from a D-Pad and bumpers to ABXY and joysticks. In fact, the latter are even customisable, allowing you to create your own personal gaming experience.

With the App Player, the MSI Claw offers a huge game library that enables access to games across both Windows titles, Android mobile games and even powerful AAA console games too. 

For a truly immersive game, use the Thunderbolt 4 port to connect the handheld to your TV or a super-fast SSD. Otherwise at just 675g, carrying it around for on-the-go gaming is hassle free. 

It’s not just powerful gaming that the MSI Claw A1M handles with ease. Switch to desktop mode and you’ll find a fully functional Windows PC in the palm of your hands.

The MSI Claw A1M is a fantastic choice for those who love to game on the go or for extended periods of time. At just £499, we’d recommend snapping this bargain up before it sells out.

You might like…

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals for August 2024

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Best iPad Mini deals for August 2024

Best iPad Mini deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 20 hours ago
Best iPhone 14 deals for August 2024

Best iPhone 14 deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Best iPhone 15 deals for August 2024

Best iPhone 15 deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
One of Prime Day’s top TV deals just got even better

One of Prime Day’s top TV deals just got even better

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The first big Sonos Ace price cut is here

The first big Sonos Ace price cut is here

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words