Save £300 off this Steam Deck OLED and Asus Rog Ally rival

If you’re looking for a powerful, handheld gaming device that doubles as a fully-functional Windows PC, then you should seriously consider this bargain from Currys.

Save a massive £300 and get the MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console for just £499 from Currys.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, the MSI Claw A1M not only boasts lightning-fast processing speeds to support anything from gaming, content creation or multitasking, but it also features power-efficient AI acceleration too.

With a 7-inch full HD touchscreen display, fitted with both Intel Arc Graphics and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, experience gaming on the MSI Claw A1M in vibrant detail and colour.

Was £799

Now £499 View Deal

The handheld also boasts an intraflow thermal design, helping to keep both the internals and your components cool, allowing you to comfortably game for longer. In fact, the MSI Claw A1M was ergonomically designed to fit seamlessly into the natural contours of your grip, to help assist long gaming stints.

Not only can you comfortably game for longer periods but thanks to MSI’s promise of a “best in class” 53Whr battery capacity, you’ll experience a more uninterrupted gameplay too.

On the device you’ll find all the expected controls, from a D-Pad and bumpers to ABXY and joysticks. In fact, the latter are even customisable, allowing you to create your own personal gaming experience.

With the App Player, the MSI Claw offers a huge game library that enables access to games across both Windows titles, Android mobile games and even powerful AAA console games too.

For a truly immersive game, use the Thunderbolt 4 port to connect the handheld to your TV or a super-fast SSD. Otherwise at just 675g, carrying it around for on-the-go gaming is hassle free.

It’s not just powerful gaming that the MSI Claw A1M handles with ease. Switch to desktop mode and you’ll find a fully functional Windows PC in the palm of your hands.

The MSI Claw A1M is a fantastic choice for those who love to game on the go or for extended periods of time. At just £499, we’d recommend snapping this bargain up before it sells out.