Take $300 off Eufy’s four-star robot vacuum and mop

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Save time, energy and money with this offer on the four-star Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop. 

Save $300 and get the Eufy X10 Pro Omni two-in-one robot vacuum and mop for just $599.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon US, or £679 in the UK with a discount of £170.

Now just $599.99 on Amazon, take the hassle out of floor cleaning and let technology do the hard work for you, with the four-star Eufy X10 Omni Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop.

  • Amazon
  • Was $899.99
  • Now $599.99
View Deal

The X10 Pro Omni sports a mighty 8000 Pa suction which means even embedded debris, including pet hair, can be effortlessly removed in as little as one pass. Speaking of pet hair, thanks to its auto-detangling roller brush, any collected hair is loosened and removed automatically, saving you the dreaded job of cutting out tangles.

Overall we found its vacuuming ability to be “very capable” and offered a “very impressive performance” throughout our testing.

While its mopping ability is admirable, thanks to its rotating dual mop pads, and can deal well with everyday stains, we did note that it struggled with tougher ground-in stains. Having said that, putting the robot on daily will go a long way in preventing such build ups. 

Equipped with the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is its all-in-one station which offers you a hands-free cleaning experience. Here the robot can empty its on-board dust bin, refill its water tank for mopping and have its mop pads efficiently washed and dried after use too.

Controlling the X10 Pro Omni is simple and just requires you to download the accompanying Eufy Clean app. Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, the app allows you to create maps for your robot to follow, which include no-go zones and virtual boundaries.

We gave the Eufy X10 Pro Omni a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow advising you should buy this robot vacuum and mop if “you want excellent navigation and great cleaning.”

He continues: “able to spot and avoid common obstacles, paired with powerful vacuuming and great mopping, this is a well-priced all-rounder.”

Remove the hassle from vacuuming and mopping, and save $300 in the process, with this unmissable Eufy X10 Pro Omni offer.

