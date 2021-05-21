Save 27% on a 55-inch LG OLED TV with this limited time deal

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your TV this year, look no further than this LG deal. eBay has slashed an incredible 27% off the LG OLED55BX 4K smart TV.

The TV, which was originally priced at £1274, recently dropped to just £987, swiping £287 off its regular price. But, that isn’t the only discount available. You can also use code PICKSAVINGS to swipe an additional £60 off this smart TV, bring it down even further to just £927. That’s a total of £347 off the OLED55BX.

However, you’ll need to act fast – this deal ends today.

Deal: Get the LG OLED55BX TV for just £927 with code PICKSAVINGS

The LG OLED55BX is a 4K smart TV from LG’s BX line. The TV packs a third-gen Alpha 7 processor and runs on LG’s webOS smart platform, giving you access to a number of streaming services.

The 4K OLED display is 55-inches wide and features a 120Hz refresh rate. The TV’s low input lag and fast 1ms response time, along with Nvidia G-Sync support makes it ideal for gaming.

The TV also takes advantage of Dolby Vision IQ, adjusting the display intuitively to suit an array of lighting conditions, as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.

We awarded the OLED55BX four and a half stars in our review, with tester Steve May writing:

“The cheapest OLED model in LG’s 2020 range is too good to miss. Top-notch image quality, a powerhouse smart platform and game-friendly spec make it a great buy”.

If you like the sound of the LG OLED55BX, head over to eBay now and enter the code PICKSAVINGS at checkout to save a massive £347. Today is the final day for this deal, so you’ll have to move fast to enjoy stunning picture quality for less.