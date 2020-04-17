Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Save 25% on the five-star B&W 606 and 607 standmount speakers

Kob Monney

Bowers & Wilkins are running a promotion that sees the five-star rated 606 and 607 standmount speakers drop by 25%. You may want to hurry as this deal is only available for the next 10 days

Bowers & Wilkins has decided to spread some good news on hi-fi fans with a price drop on two of our favourite standmount speakers.

The 606 and 607, both of which received five-stars from Trusted Reviews in 2019, have received discounts of 25%. That sees the 606 drop from £549 to £409, and the 607 from £399 to £299.

In our minds that’s a bargain on a pair of standmounters that already offered cracking value at their original RRP.

This deal is time-restricted. It’s only available from today (Friday 17th) to the end of April. If you’ve been hanging off on purchasing a pair of these standmounters, now really is a great time to invest in one.

When we reviewed the 606, we called it as B&W’s “triumphant return”, with a speaker that was a thoroughly entertaining listen and had “the measure of the best £500-or-so stand-mounting speakers around”.

We were just as enthusiastic about the 607 when we got our hands on them later in 2019. It was a smaller speaker that offered an object lesson in “adaptability, musicality and entertainment”.

The offer is running at a number of retailers, including Richer Sounds which offers free delivery and next day delivery.

