Save 25% on the five-star B&W 606 and 607 standmount speakers

Bowers & Wilkins are running a promotion that sees the five-star rated 606 and 607 standmount speakers drop by 25%. You may want to hurry as this deal is only available for the next 10 days
Bowers & Wilkins has decided to spread some good news on hi-fi fans with a price drop on two of our favourite standmount speakers.
The 606 and 607, both of which received five-stars from Trusted Reviews in 2019, have received discounts of 25%. That sees the 606 drop from £549 to £409, and the 607 from £399 to £299.
Save 25% on Bowers & Wilkins 606 and 607 speakers
B&W 606
B&W 606
These five-star standmounters have been reduced by £140, making them an even bigger steal than they were when they original came out
B&W 607
B&W 607
B&W’s most affordable stereo speakers are now even more affordable with this cracking deal that sees the price reduced by £100.
In our minds that’s a bargain on a pair of standmounters that already offered cracking value at their original RRP.
This deal is time-restricted. It’s only available from today (Friday 17th) to the end of April. If you’ve been hanging off on purchasing a pair of these standmounters, now really is a great time to invest in one.
When we reviewed the 606, we called it as B&W’s “triumphant return”, with a speaker that was a thoroughly entertaining listen and had “the measure of the best £500-or-so stand-mounting speakers around”.
We were just as enthusiastic about the 607 when we got our hands on them later in 2019. It was a smaller speaker that offered an object lesson in “adaptability, musicality and entertainment”.
The offer is running at a number of retailers, including Richer Sounds which offers free delivery and next day delivery.
Save 25% on Bowers & Wilkins 606 and 607 speakers
B&W 606
B&W 606
These five-star standmounters have been reduced by £140, making them an even bigger steal than they were when they original came out
B&W 607
B&W 607
B&W’s most affordable stereo speakers are now even more affordable with this cracking deal that sees the price reduced by £100.
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.