Save £218 on this Nespresso Creatista Plus coffee machine and get pro barista results

If there’s one complaint levelled at Nespresso machines it’s that they take the art out of making coffee. With the Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus, you get the best of both worlds, and the freedom to pour drinks the way that you want them.

This top-of-the-range Nespresso machine is normally £479.95 but this Prime Day, Amazon is selling it for just £260.99, a saving of £218.96.

We haven’t reviewed this model, but we have reviewed the model below, the Sage Nespresso Creatista Uno. The principle is the same for both machines.

For regular coffee, the Creatista Plus takes original Nespresso capsules and can give you espresso, ristretto and lungo coffee. For milk, there’s a milk frothing wand and jug. While the coffee machine takes care of milk frothing itself, the jug means that you get to pour the results yourself, just like a barista would.

Get the Sage Creatista Plus Nespresso machine for just £260.99 this Prime Day

Save 46% on the Sage Creatista Plus Nespresso machine and get this coffee machine for just £260.99 on Prime Day. That’s a saving of £218.96 on the list price.

With the Creatista Uno, there are dedicated buttons for milk frothing; the Creatista Plus ups its game with an LCD menu for drinks.

There are eight texture levels and 11 milk temperature settings to choose from, letting you create the exact style of milk you need whether you want a frothy cappuccino or to pour some cool latte art.

Offering the convenience of capsule coffee with the freedom to free pour automatically crafted milk, this machine really offers the best of both worlds. It would be a great coffee machine at full price, but with this bargain, it’s a deal that can’t be missed.

