Save more than £200 on the Philips 65PUS6504/12 2019-model Smart TV

When the Philips 65PUS6504/12 came out it was already a solid system at an affordable price. Now that value has just gotten even better, as Amazon has knocked 25% off its original £800 RRP.

That’s right, for just £599 you can get hold of this 65-inch 4K TV set. Those who want a more cinematic experience are in luck too. If you believe that screen-size matters you can opt for the 70-inch version instead, down from £1000 to £799. Either way, you’re saving yourself a none too shabby £201.

Philips 2019-Model TV Offer Philips 65PUS6504/12 TV 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV Fancy a huge saving on one of Philips' latest model 4K HDR TVs? Well, for a limited time you can, all thanks to Amazon. Just be sure to nab this offer while it's still around.

So what are you getting for your money? Well, the Philips 65PUS6504/12 has HDR 10+ support, a resolution of 1080p and comes with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to ensure you get the best viewing experience possible.

As a Philips Smart TV, the Philips 65PUS6504/12 uses the SAPHI operating system. An intuitive and convenient system for handling your apps, we’ve been very complimentary of Philips’ smart interface in the past.

While we haven’t reviewed the Philips 65PU6504/12, we have had a look at the 55PUS6753/12, a comparable system from last year’s range that earned itself 8 out 10 stars for its quality picture and contrast at a budget price.

The newer Philips 65PUS6504/12 seems to have performed similarly, earning a 4.2 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, from 130 customer ratings. Amazon users have praised the 65PU6504/12 for its surprisingly good sound and image quality at the cost. Downsides include the lack of Android TV support and (more worryingly, since this was our main gripe with the 55PUS6753/12) the unimpressive brightness.

Nonetheless, a discount of just over £200 on the Philips 65PUS6504/12 in either size is nothing to complain about, and it wouldn’t be unwise to pick this up if you’re looking for a new set for your living room. Be aware that this is a limited time deal, and act quickly so you don’t miss your chance to get a great deal on a new Smart TV.

