Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 6 sports watch for Prime Day

Garmin’s Fenix 6 sports watch is a wearable for those that take their exercise seriously, and have the budget to dedicate to prove it. Usually selling for £529.99, it’s typically out of reach for all but the most dedicated of fitness fans.

But for Prime Day, it’s considerably more affordable. Amazon has slashed £200 off the price of the feature packed wearable, making it a far more palatable £329.99.

Deal: Garmin Fenix 6 sports watch for just £329.99

Make no mistake, if sports and fitness are your life then this is pretty much as good as it gets with myriad sensors and nice-to-have features. The heart-rate sensor will work underwater, for a start, which is brilliant news for swimmers. Those who get their kicks from hiking will love that the 32GB of onboard storage supports local maps, while runners will appreciate the near instantaneous GPS lock on, unnerving accuracy and brilliant software that makes chasing that PB significantly more achievable.

And while it’s unlikely to win admiring glances from fashionistas, the near indestructible design is practical and comfortable to wear for extended periods.

While not a dedicated smartwatch as such, the Garmin Fenix 6 still manages to reach sixth place in our list of the best smartwatches you can buy right now. “It’s not the most stylish tracker around but it’s by far the most reliable we’ve tested and a perfect training companion for any serious athlete,” wrote our editor Alastair Stevenson in his four-and-a-half star review.

Suffice it to say, it would likely have gained that extra half star were it a little bit cheaper. And at £329.99, it’s something of a no-brainer for those that want to get back in shape after being locked up for the past year. Act quickly though: when Prime Day ends, it’ll likely gain at least £70…