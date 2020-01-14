Save £129 on the Sony Cybershot HX99 compact camera for a limited time

The Sony Cybershot HX99 has had its price slashed by over £100 thanks to this great value Argos deal.

Down from its retail price of £449.99, Argos has reduced the Sony Cybershot HX99 down to only £320.99 in its clearance sale. Be quick however, Argos’ clearance offers don’t tend to hang around for too long.

Sony Cybershot HX99 Deal Sony Cybershot HX99 Superzoom 18.2MP Compact Digital Camera With 30x optical zoom, the 18.2MP sensor comes with the support of its new Bionz X processor to support the Eye AF feature and shooting in RAW image support.

With a total £129 worth of savings to be taken advantage of in this deal, pick up the Sony Cybershot HX99 before it sells out at this ridiculously low price and benefit from a superior compact camera at an affordable rate.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Sony Cybershot HX99 compact digital camera, we did report on its release alongside the cheaper HX95 model, making a point of noting its impressive 30x optical zoom and other supporting features.

The 24-720mm 18.2MP sensor boasts exceptional power alongside its 30x optical zoom, with optical image stabilisation built-in for those long-range shots, ensuring every snap is crisp and sharp with detail. Unlike its cheaper variant, the HX99 also reigns supreme with its Bionz X Processor, which allows you to shoot in RAW for more editing possibilities, as well as supporting its Eye AF feature.

With a 3-inch LCD touchscreen that’s able to tilt for greater flexibility when setting up a shot, the HX99 has touch focus and touch shutter features too. You can shoot 10fps in burst and also capture stunning 4K video at a smooth sailing 30fps, making this an efficient little camera for its size.

Complete in a small, compact design, the Sony Cybershot HX99 are the “world’s smallest travel high zoom cameras,” weighing just 242g. Fantastic for both those jet setting around the world or going on a family holiday, achieve exceptional holiday snaps without weighing down your hand luggage with the ability to take both picture and video to a high quality.

Better still, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can send your shots from the Sony Cybershot HX99 to your other devices for easy sharing.

With a massive £129 discount courtesy of Argos, pick up the capable Sony Cybershot HX99 now for just £320.99 in the clearance sale.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.